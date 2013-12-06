Bureaucrats in a conflict zone
Viviane Rekoundet, head of technology services at the national radio station, poses for a picture in her office in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The studio was looted for its computers and recording equipment during the March...more
Viviane Rekoundet, head of technology services at the national radio station, poses for a picture in her office in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The studio was looted for its computers and recording equipment during the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Journalists work in the newsroom of the national radio headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. Last week, civil servants in the volatile state were paid for the first time in four months. They were previously paid in...more
Journalists work in the newsroom of the national radio headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. Last week, civil servants in the volatile state were paid for the first time in four months. They were previously paid in August, when the last of a loan from Congo Republic ran out. An average salary amounts to roughly $80 per month, barely enough to get by even if paid on schedule. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman reads in a former computer lab at the national radio headquarters in Bangui Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The studio was looted for its computers and recording equipment during the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman reads in a former computer lab at the national radio headquarters in Bangui Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The studio was looted for its computers and recording equipment during the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Yves Mbonzi Damanzi, a technician at the national radio station, poses for a picture in his office at the radio headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The studio was looted for its computers and recording equipment...more
Yves Mbonzi Damanzi, a technician at the national radio station, poses for a picture in his office at the radio headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The studio was looted for its computers and recording equipment during the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Julio Itade, programs director of the national radio, poses for a picture in his office at the radio headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The studio was looted for its computers and recording equipment during the March...more
Julio Itade, programs director of the national radio, poses for a picture in his office at the radio headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The studio was looted for its computers and recording equipment during the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Juliette Toby (R) and Natasha Denguie, secretaries at the national radio station, pose for a picture in Toby's office in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The studio was looted for its computers and recording equipment during the...more
Juliette Toby (R) and Natasha Denguie, secretaries at the national radio station, pose for a picture in Toby's office in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The studio was looted for its computers and recording equipment during the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Pauline Gueregouendo Gbianza (L), director of the national radio, receives a guest in her office at the radio headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The studio was looted for its computers and recording equipment during...more
Pauline Gueregouendo Gbianza (L), director of the national radio, receives a guest in her office at the radio headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The studio was looted for its computers and recording equipment during the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A studio is seen in the currently defunct national television headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 27, 2013. The television station has not been running since the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A studio is seen in the currently defunct national television headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 27, 2013. The television station has not been running since the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman sits in an office at the national radio headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman sits in an office at the national radio headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men stand at the entrance of the currently defunct national television headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men stand at the entrance of the currently defunct national television headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A soldier guards the entrance of the currently defunct national television headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A soldier guards the entrance of the currently defunct national television headquarters in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An administrative building which houses the ministries of commerce and education is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The building was looted and damaged during the March 2013 coup as well as during previous coups....more
An administrative building which houses the ministries of commerce and education is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The building was looted and damaged during the March 2013 coup as well as during previous coups. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Destroyed offices are seen at the Ministry of Education in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The building that houses the Ministry of Education was looted and damaged during the March 2013 coup as well as during previous coups. ...more
Destroyed offices are seen at the Ministry of Education in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The building that houses the Ministry of Education was looted and damaged during the March 2013 coup as well as during previous coups. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Doormen sit in the lobby of an administrative building which houses the ministries of commerce and education in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The building was looted and damaged during the March 2013 coup as well as during...more
Doormen sit in the lobby of an administrative building which houses the ministries of commerce and education in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The building was looted and damaged during the March 2013 coup as well as during previous coups. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A receptionist and other civil servants pose for a picture at the Ministry of Education in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The building that houses the Ministry of Education was looted and damaged during the March 2013 coup as...more
A receptionist and other civil servants pose for a picture at the Ministry of Education in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The building that houses the Ministry of Education was looted and damaged during the March 2013 coup as well as during previous coups. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Secretaries work in an office at the Ministry of Commerce in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The building was looted and damaged during the March 2013 coup as well as during previous coups. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Secretaries work in an office at the Ministry of Commerce in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. The building was looted and damaged during the March 2013 coup as well as during previous coups. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman works at her desk at the Ministry of Education in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman works at her desk at the Ministry of Education in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Christian Diamant Mossoro-Kpinde, director of the national medical laboratory, holds up lab materials which were damaged in looting during the March 2013 coup in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Christian Diamant Mossoro-Kpinde, director of the national medical laboratory, holds up lab materials which were damaged in looting during the March 2013 coup in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boarded-up window, which were broken during the March 2013 coup are seen at the national medical laboratory in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boarded-up window, which were broken during the March 2013 coup are seen at the national medical laboratory in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men stand in front of the entrance to the Ministry of Mines, Petrol, Energy and Hydraulics in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men stand in front of the entrance to the Ministry of Mines, Petrol, Energy and Hydraulics in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Minister of Mines, Petrol, Energy and Hydraulics, Herbert Gotran Djono-Ahaba, poses for a picture in his office in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Minister of Mines, Petrol, Energy and Hydraulics, Herbert Gotran Djono-Ahaba, poses for a picture in his office in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Kaltouma Abderaman, private secretary to the Minister of Health, poses for a picture in her office in Bangui, Central African Republic November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Kaltouma Abderaman, private secretary to the Minister of Health, poses for a picture in her office in Bangui, Central African Republic November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Cendri-Mignot Moute, Cabinet Director at the Ministry of Tourism, poses for a picture at his desk in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2013. The Ministry of Tourism building was looted during the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney more
Cendri-Mignot Moute, Cabinet Director at the Ministry of Tourism, poses for a picture at his desk in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2013. The Ministry of Tourism building was looted during the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man walks in front of the National Treasury building, which was looted in the March 2013 coup, in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man walks in front of the National Treasury building, which was looted in the March 2013 coup, in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Customs tax receipts from previous years are seen piled up at the National Treasury in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Customs tax receipts from previous years are seen piled up at the National Treasury in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Interns at the National Treasury pose for a picture at their desks in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2013. The National Treasury was looted during the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Interns at the National Treasury pose for a picture at their desks in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2013. The National Treasury was looted during the March 2013 coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Municipal officials attend a swearing-in ceremony for new workers at the City Hall in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Municipal officials attend a swearing-in ceremony for new workers at the City Hall in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People walk outside the City Hall building in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People walk outside the City Hall building in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
