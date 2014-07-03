Burger battle
Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburgers at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. The contest includes some of the top competitive eaters in the U.S. to see who can eat the...more
The remnants of uneaten hamburgers and aluminum foil wrappers are seen the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Molly Schuyler (L) of Bellevue, Nebraska, stretches to consume another burger at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Winner Molly Schuyler (L) of Bellevue, Nebraska, consumes her final hamburger, number 26, to win the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
David Brunelli struggles eating a hamburger in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburgers at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Hundreds of hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Molly Schuyler of Bellevue, Nebraska participates in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Molly Schuyler (R) of Bellevue, Nebraska, eats burger 16 in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Hundreds of hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sean Nichols (C) is introduced to the crowd before the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Patrick Bertoletti (L) of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburger number 25 to finish second at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Winner Molly Schuyler (R) of Bellevue, Nebraska, celebrates after winning the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
Strange and unusual
A recent sampling of odd photos from around the world.
Zombies take over Coney Island
A zombie crawl hits Coney Island with people taking part in a brain eating contest.
Happy birthday Imelda Marcos
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos celebrates her 85th birthday in her late husband's hometown.
Rob Ford returns
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to work after a stint in rehab.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.