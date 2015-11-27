Burkina Faso votes

Graffiti depicting a soldier is seen on the wall of the ransacked former residence of Francois Compaore, brother of the former leader, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. The graffiti reads "Make To, not war." To is a local dish. Blaise...more

Graffiti depicting a soldier is seen on the wall of the ransacked former residence of Francois Compaore, brother of the former leader, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. The graffiti reads "Make To, not war." To is a local dish. Blaise Compaore ruled the former French colony, a cotton and gold producer, for 27 years until his bid to change the constitution to maintain his grasp on power provoked protests that eventually forced his resignation. REUTERS/Joe Penney

