Burning for Tibet
Smoke rises as Tibetan monks burn trees on an altar during their morning ritual in the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A young Tibetan monk is seen in the smoke as monks burn trees during their morning ritual in the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon more
A Tibetan woman walks around a stone carving inscribed with Tibetan words as she prays in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Tibetan woman walks around a stone carving inscribed with Tibetan words as she prays in Barma township, where Kalkyi had lived set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Tibetan woman holds a baby in Barma township, where Kalkyi had lived before setting herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Tibetan monk walks in Barma township, where Kalkyi lived before setting herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Tibetan woman holds a baby in Barma township, where Kalkyi had set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Tibetan monk reads Buddhist scriptures during a ritual near the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Tibetan woman Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Smoke rises as Tibetan monks burns trees on an altar during their morning ritual in the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Tibetan woman Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim...more
Smoke rises from burning trees on an altar as a Tibetan monk splashes water on them during a morning ritual in the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Tibetan woman Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16,...more
A monk and a woman walk past a pagoda near the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Tibetan woman Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tibetan monks sit at an entrance to the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Tibetan woman Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tibetan women are seen in Barma township, where Kalkyi had lived and set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A stone carving inscribed with the Tibetan words, "Om mani padme hum", a traditional Tibetan Buddhist mantra that is also chanted as a prayer to the Dalai Lama, lies outside the house where Tibetan woman Kalkyi had lived before she set herself on...more
A man drives cattle in Tibetan Barma township, where Tibetan woman Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Tibetan resident walks in Barma township, where Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tibetan residents walk through Barma township, where Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tibetan woman make their way to pray near the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Tibetan monk chants spiritual mantras near the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tibetan prayer flags are wrapped around a pole in front of the house where Kalkyi lived before she set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Tibetan man prays near the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A notice about self-immolations, which also offers a reward of 100,000 yuan ($16,319) for information on those "masterminding, supporting, abetting and coercing others to self-immolate", is posted on a pole in Barma township, where Tibetan woman...more
A Tibetan girl carries water near the house where Kalkyi lived before she set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Tibetan boy and man sit on a street next to the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Tibetan monk chants spiritual mantras on a hill next to the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
