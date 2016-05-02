Edition:
Burning ivory

Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
A traditional Maasai tribesman holds an elephant tusk, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory to be set ablaze, at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A sculpture with ivory finishings is seen among ornaments arranged near a pile of elephant tusks, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory to be set ablaze, at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A Kenya Wildlife Services ranger guards the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
A Kenya Wildlife Services ranger guards the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
A contractor carries an elephant tusk, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory to be set ablaze, to a pyre at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
A journalist takes a picture as fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
A Kenyan Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger walks past a burning part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Kenya Wildlife Services rangers patrol as they guard the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
A Kenya Wildlife Services ranger guards as the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers is seen at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Kenya Wildlife Services rangers guard the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
A section of an estimated 105 tonnes of elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers burns in flames at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
A member of the fire brigade shouts as she and other members control the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
