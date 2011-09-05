" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Burning Man festival

Monday, September 05, 2011

A time exposure of the Temple of Transformation as it begins to burn during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Monday, September 05, 2011

A time exposure of the Temple of Transformation as it begins to burn during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
1 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Firefighters watch as the Temple of Transformation burns during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Monday, September 05, 2011

Firefighters watch as the Temple of Transformation burns during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
2 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Kristine Green throws a letter into the fire as the Temple of Transformation burns during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Monday, September 05, 2011

Kristine Green throws a letter into the fire as the Temple of Transformation burns during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
3 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

People walk across the Playa to the Temple of Transformation during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Monday, September 05, 2011

People walk across the Playa to the Temple of Transformation during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
4 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Christy Lynn cries after spreading her grandmother's ashes at the Temple of Transition before it was burned during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Monday, September 05, 2011

Christy Lynn cries after spreading her grandmother's ashes at the Temple of Transition before it was burned during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
5 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants talk in the Black Rock Desert near art projects as the sun sets during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants talk in the Black Rock Desert near art projects as the sun sets during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
6 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Participant Kevin Wagter (C), dressed as the "Dust Demon", walks across the playa during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Monday, September 05, 2011

Participant Kevin Wagter (C), dressed as the "Dust Demon", walks across the playa during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
7 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants fight in the Thunder Dome during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants fight in the Thunder Dome during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

Close
8 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Krissy Humphreys watches The Man being burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

Monday, September 05, 2011

Krissy Humphreys watches The Man being burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

Close
9 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Fireworks erupt before The Man is burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, September 05, 2011

Fireworks erupt before The Man is burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
10 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

The Man is burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, September 05, 2011

The Man is burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
11 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants run towards the fire after The Man was burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants run towards the fire after The Man was burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
12 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

People experience the "Wet Dream" art installation during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, September 05, 2011

People experience the "Wet Dream" art installation during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
13 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Scott Zimmerman wears wings during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

Monday, September 05, 2011

Scott Zimmerman wears wings during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart  

Close
14 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

People make their way to the Temple of Transition during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, September 05, 2011

People make their way to the Temple of Transition during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
15 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Festival attendees celebrate the moving of a 50-feet tall Trojan Horse during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, September 05, 2011

Festival attendees celebrate the moving of a 50-feet tall Trojan Horse during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
16 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

A participant cheers as a giant wooden Trojan horse art project burns in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

A participant cheers as a giant wooden Trojan horse art project burns in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
17 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

A participant dressed in a checkered mylar bodysuit lit by laser lights sits on on his bicycle while talking to a friend in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

A participant dressed in a checkered mylar bodysuit lit by laser lights sits on on his bicycle while talking to a friend in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
18 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

People dance at the Disorient sound camp during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, September 05, 2011

People dance at the Disorient sound camp during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
19 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

The Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival is seen in this aerial view taken in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011.   REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Monday, September 05, 2011

The Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival is seen in this aerial view taken in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011.   REUTERS/Jim Urquhart 

Close
20 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Clouds of dust blow across the Playa during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, September 05, 2011

Clouds of dust blow across the Playa during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
21 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Burning Man participants parade across the Black Rock Desert with jellyfish that they created in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

Burning Man participants parade across the Black Rock Desert with jellyfish that they created in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
22 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Burning Man participants gather in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

Burning Man participants gather in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
23 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Burning Man participants look at an art installation in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

Burning Man participants look at an art installation in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
24 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

A Burning Man participant who goes by the name "Lucky Chance" from Oakland, California spins poi as the sun comes up over the desert during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

A Burning Man participant who goes by the name "Lucky Chance" from Oakland, California spins poi as the sun comes up over the desert during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
25 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Burning Man participants fly hot air ballons across the desert past the large art installations on display during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

Burning Man participants fly hot air ballons across the desert past the large art installations on display during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
26 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

An art installation called the "Hug Deli" offers free hugs to passersby during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

An art installation called the "Hug Deli" offers free hugs to passersby during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
27 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Brian Wadman, a Burning Man participant from Auckland, New Zealand, toasts a giant Trojan horse art project with his can of beer shortly after sunrise during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

Brian Wadman, a Burning Man participant from Auckland, New Zealand, toasts a giant Trojan horse art project with his can of beer shortly after sunrise during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
28 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Campsites and theme camps are seen stretching for miles across the desert during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

Campsites and theme camps are seen stretching for miles across the desert during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
29 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

A Burning Man participant talks to artist Demian Durance (2nd R) as the sun comes up behind his art installation "Quemaduras del Sol" during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

A Burning Man participant talks to artist Demian Durance (2nd R) as the sun comes up behind his art installation "Quemaduras del Sol" during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
30 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Burning Man participants bicycle towards a sound and music camp where people are dancing in the dust, during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

Burning Man participants bicycle towards a sound and music camp where people are dancing in the dust, during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
31 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

A participant is seen during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

A participant is seen during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
32 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants take pictures from a platform where the effigy of the man is to be burned, during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants take pictures from a platform where the effigy of the man is to be burned, during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
33 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants climb down from the top of "The Temple of Transition" during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants climb down from the top of "The Temple of Transition" during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
34 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants chant together inside "The Temple of Transition" during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants chant together inside "The Temple of Transition" during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
35 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

A participant looks out from a platform before the burning of an effigy during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

A participant looks out from a platform before the burning of an effigy during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
36 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

LaTisha Strickland (L) of Portland, Oregon, shows her octopus hat to a friend as they visit the effigy of the man, during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

LaTisha Strickland (L) of Portland, Oregon, shows her octopus hat to a friend as they visit the effigy of the man, during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
37 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

A participant during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

A participant during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
38 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants wear face masks and goggles to protect themselves during a dust storm in the midst of the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

Participants wear face masks and goggles to protect themselves during a dust storm in the midst of the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
39 / 40
Monday, September 05, 2011

A participant looks at the effigy made in the form of a man, to be burned during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, September 05, 2011

A participant looks at the effigy made in the form of a man, to be burned during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
40 / 40

Burning Man festival

Burning Man festival Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Cruising North Korea

Cruising North Korea
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »