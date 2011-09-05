Burning Man festival
A time exposure of the Temple of Transformation as it begins to burn during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighters watch as the Temple of Transformation burns during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Kristine Green throws a letter into the fire as the Temple of Transformation burns during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People walk across the Playa to the Temple of Transformation during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Christy Lynn cries after spreading her grandmother's ashes at the Temple of Transition before it was burned during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants talk in the Black Rock Desert near art projects as the sun sets during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Participant Kevin Wagter (C), dressed as the "Dust Demon", walks across the playa during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants fight in the Thunder Dome during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Krissy Humphreys watches The Man being burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Fireworks erupt before The Man is burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man is burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants run towards the fire after The Man was burned during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People experience the "Wet Dream" art installation during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Scott Zimmerman wears wings during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People make their way to the Temple of Transition during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Festival attendees celebrate the moving of a 50-feet tall Trojan Horse during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A participant cheers as a giant wooden Trojan horse art project burns in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A participant dressed in a checkered mylar bodysuit lit by laser lights sits on on his bicycle while talking to a friend in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People dance at the Disorient sound camp during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival is seen in this aerial view taken in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Clouds of dust blow across the Playa during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Burning Man participants parade across the Black Rock Desert with jellyfish that they created in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Burning Man participants gather in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Burning Man participants look at an art installation in the Black Rock Desert in the early hours of the morning during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in Nevada September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A Burning Man participant who goes by the name "Lucky Chance" from Oakland, California spins poi as the sun comes up over the desert during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Burning Man participants fly hot air ballons across the desert past the large art installations on display during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An art installation called the "Hug Deli" offers free hugs to passersby during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Brian Wadman, a Burning Man participant from Auckland, New Zealand, toasts a giant Trojan horse art project with his can of beer shortly after sunrise during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Campsites and theme camps are seen stretching for miles across the desert during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A Burning Man participant talks to artist Demian Durance (2nd R) as the sun comes up behind his art installation "Quemaduras del Sol" during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Burning Man participants bicycle towards a sound and music camp where people are dancing in the dust, during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A participant is seen during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Participants take pictures from a platform where the effigy of the man is to be burned, during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Participants climb down from the top of "The Temple of Transition" during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Participants chant together inside "The Temple of Transition" during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A participant looks out from a platform before the burning of an effigy during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
LaTisha Strickland (L) of Portland, Oregon, shows her octopus hat to a friend as they visit the effigy of the man, during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A participant during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Participants wear face masks and goggles to protect themselves during a dust storm in the midst of the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A participant looks at the effigy made in the form of a man, to be burned during the Burning Man "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
