Burning Man
Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants climb an art installation before sunrise at the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants dance around and atop an art car parked beside the "Truth is Beauty" sculpture created by Marco Cochrane at the 2013 Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Participants dance during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Pippin, his Playa name, chats on the phone with God during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Lamplighters make their way across the Playa during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Christiana Sansculotte rides a bicycle during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rochelle Schieck of Los Angeles dances by the "Truth is Beauty" sculpture created by Marco Cochrane at the 2013 Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A participant who goes by the playa name "Honey B" drinks from bottles of champagne as she lies atop empty bottles in a shopping cart during the "Gold Bikini Happy Hour" hosted by Rat Camp at the 2013 Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black...more
Gessica Preto Martini (L) and Amma Antwi-Agyei pose for photos on an art installation during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A couple rest at a piano at a desert art installation at sunrise during the 2013 Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
The sun sets over the "Cradle of Mir" art installation at the 2013 Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Participants look at a mutant vehicle during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Christian Jacobsen (C) adjusts the sand at the Guardian of Dawn art installation during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An art car shaped like a train drives across the desert in the early morning hours at the 2013 Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Mutant vehicles drive across the Playa during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants dance atop a moving "hookah lounge" art car at the 2013 Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Messages are left by participants at the Temple of Whollyness during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jamie Singer weeps as she walks through the Temple of Whollyness at sunrise during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Christin Meador is towed along the Playa by Adam Johnson at sunrise during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants dance in a dance dome during the "Gold Bikini Happy Hour" hosted by Rat Camp during the 2013 Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
The Temple of Whollyness is burned during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man burns during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man burns during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man burns during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man burns during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jed Vassallo (L) and Erin Bohlmann cheer as the Man burns during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man burns during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Baltazar Santana watches as the Temple of Whollyness is burned during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A Burning Man participant kneels as she pays homage to the Temple of Whollyness while it burns at the conclusion of the 2013 Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, late September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Mike Smith collects metal from the burnt remains of the Man during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
