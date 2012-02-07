Edition:
Burning through cash

<p>Banknotes undergo a quality check at the logistics centre of the National Bank of Hungary in Budapest February 7, 2012. Once they are taken out of circulation, the bank notes are recycled for fuel, and a few charities each year get 20-30 tonnes of paper bricks each. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Banknotes undergo a quality check at the logistics centre of the National Bank of Hungary in Budapest February 7, 2012. Once they are taken out of circulation, the bank notes are recycled for fuel, and a few charities each year get 20-30 tonnes of paper bricks each. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Four tons of shredded and compressed banknotes are loaded onto a truck at the logistics center of the National Bank of Hungary in Budapest February 7, 2012. Hungary is the only country to recycle its worn cash for fuel each year, a total of some $1 billion worth of forints. The bricks are then sent to a few charities, covering up to a third of their annual heating fuel supplies. REUTERS/Lazlo Balogh </p>

Four tons of shredded and compressed banknotes are loaded onto a truck at the logistics center of the National Bank of Hungary in Budapest February 7, 2012. Hungary is the only country to recycle its worn cash for fuel each year, a total of some $1 billion worth of forints. The bricks are then sent to a few charities, covering up to a third of their annual heating fuel supplies. REUTERS/Lazlo Balogh

<p>Tons of shredded and compressed banknotes are unloaded from a truck at the Foundation to Help Autism in Miskolc, eastern Hungary February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Banknotes shredded and compressed into heating fuel are distributed at the Foundation to Help Autism in Miskolc, eastern Hungary February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

<p>Banknotes, shredded and compressed into heating fuel, are distributed at the Foundation to Help Autism in Miskolc, eastern Hungary February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Tons of shredded and compressed banknotes are unloaded from a truck at the Foundation to Help Autism in Miskolc, eastern Hungary February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

<p>Banknotes shredded and compressed into heating fuel are distributed at the Foundation to Help Autism in Miskolc, eastern Hungary February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

<p>Banknotes, shredded and compressed into heating fuel, are distributed at the Foundation to Help Autism in Miskolc, eastern Hungary February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

<p>Banknotes are burned as heating at the Foundation to Help Autism in Miskolc, eastern Hungary February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

<p>Banknotes, shredded and compressed into heating fuel, are distributed at the Foundation to Help Autism in Miskolc, eastern Hungary February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

<p>Banknotes are burned as heating at the Foundation to Help Autism in Miskolc, eastern Hungary February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

