Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 14, 2015 | 1:45pm BST

Burundi on the brink

Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 14, 2015. The head of Burundi's army said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and forces loyal to Nkurunziza were in control, a day after another general said he had sacked Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 14, 2015. The head of Burundi's army said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 14, 2015. The head of Burundi's army said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and forces loyal to Nkurunziza were in control, a day after another general said he had sacked Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 22
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 22
Major General Godefroid Niyombare (C) arrives at the Radio Publique Africaine (RPA) broadcasting studios to address the nation in the capital Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. The Burundian general said on Wednesday he had deposed President Pierre Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office and was forming a transitional government, after more than two weeks of protests against the election bid. But as cheering crowds streamed onto the streets of Bujumbura, sporadic gunfire was heard in the centre of the capital, and it was not immediately clear how much support Niyombare had. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Major General Godefroid Niyombare (C) arrives at the Radio Publique Africaine (RPA) broadcasting studios to address the nation in the capital Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. The Burundian general said on Wednesday he had deposed President Pierre Nkurunziza...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Major General Godefroid Niyombare (C) arrives at the Radio Publique Africaine (RPA) broadcasting studios to address the nation in the capital Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. The Burundian general said on Wednesday he had deposed President Pierre Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office and was forming a transitional government, after more than two weeks of protests against the election bid. But as cheering crowds streamed onto the streets of Bujumbura, sporadic gunfire was heard in the centre of the capital, and it was not immediately clear how much support Niyombare had. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
Close
3 / 22
A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 22
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 22
A man holds a riot police shield as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man holds a riot police shield as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A man holds a riot police shield as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 22
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 22
A man celebrates in a street in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man celebrates in a street in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A man celebrates in a street in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 22
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 22
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 22
A female protester holds an ax during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female protester holds an ax during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A female protester holds an ax during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 22
Protesters gesture in front of a barricade in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters gesture in front of a barricade in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Protesters gesture in front of a barricade in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 22
A protester stands in front of a burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester stands in front of a burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A protester stands in front of a burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 22
Burundian soldiers patrol the streets atop a military vehicle as civilians celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Burundian soldiers patrol the streets atop a military vehicle as civilians celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Burundian soldiers patrol the streets atop a military vehicle as civilians celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
Close
14 / 22
Protesters carry a Burundi flag during a protest Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters carry a Burundi flag during a protest Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Protesters carry a Burundi flag during a protest Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 22
A policeman walks in front of burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A policeman walks in front of burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A policeman walks in front of burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 22
A masked protestor walks during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A masked protestor walks during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A masked protestor walks during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 22
A protestor gestures in front of policemen during a protest in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protestor gestures in front of policemen during a protest in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A protestor gestures in front of policemen during a protest in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 22
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 22
Protesters drag a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters drag a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Protesters drag a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 22
Protesters gesture near female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters gesture near female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Protesters gesture near female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
21 / 22
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Second major quake rocks Nepal

Second major quake rocks Nepal

Next Slideshows

Second major quake rocks Nepal

Second major quake rocks Nepal

Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.

13 May 2015
Celebration in Burundi

Celebration in Burundi

Crowds of people streamed onto the streets of Burundi's capital, cheering and singing, after an army general said he had sacked President Nkurunziza.

13 May 2015
Police woman under mob attack

Police woman under mob attack

A female police officer is beaten and stoned by a crowd in Burundi before being handed back to police.

13 May 2015
On board a Rohingya boat

On board a Rohingya boat

On the deck of a boat that carried Rohingya migrants from Myanmar to Malaysia on their three month journey.

12 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures