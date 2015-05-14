Burundi on the brink
Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 14, 2015. The head of Burundi's army said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and...more
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Major General Godefroid Niyombare (C) arrives at the Radio Publique Africaine (RPA) broadcasting studios to address the nation in the capital Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. The Burundian general said on Wednesday he had deposed President Pierre Nkurunziza...more
A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man holds a riot police shield as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man celebrates in a street in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female protester holds an ax during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters gesture in front of a barricade in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester stands in front of a burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Burundian soldiers patrol the streets atop a military vehicle as civilians celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
Protesters carry a Burundi flag during a protest Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman walks in front of burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A masked protestor walks during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protestor gestures in front of policemen during a protest in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who...more
Protesters drag a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters gesture near female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Second major quake rocks Nepal
Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.
Celebration in Burundi
Crowds of people streamed onto the streets of Burundi's capital, cheering and singing, after an army general said he had sacked President Nkurunziza.
Police woman under mob attack
A female police officer is beaten and stoned by a crowd in Burundi before being handed back to police.
On board a Rohingya boat
On the deck of a boat that carried Rohingya migrants from Myanmar to Malaysia on their three month journey.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.