Pictures | Mon Apr 18, 2016 | 8:05pm BST

Bus blast in Jerusalem

Flames rise at the scene where an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem, setting a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing. REUTERS/Noam Revkin Fenton

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Israeli police forensic experts work at the scene after an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Israeli emergency workers help an injured woman at the scene where an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Noam Revkin Fenton

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Emergency workers search the scene after a blast on a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Emergency workers search the scene after a blast on a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Emergency workers search the scene after a blast on a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Emergency workers search the scene after a blast on a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Israeli police forensic experts work at the scene after an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Emergency workers search the scene after a blast on a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Israeli police forensic experts work at the scene after an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Emergency workers search the scene after a blast on a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Israeli police forensic experts work at the scene after an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Israeli police forensic experts work at the scene after an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
An Israeli police forensic expert works at the scene after a blast on a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Israeli police forensic experts work at the scene after an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Emergency workers search the scene after a blast on a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Israeli police forensic experts work at the scene after an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
An Israeli police forensic expert works at the scene after a blast on a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Israeli police forensic experts work at the scene after an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
