Bus crash in Italy

The site of a coach crash is pictured in the southern town of Avellino July 29, 2013. Thirty-nine people were killed and around 10 injured when the bus plunged off a viaduct in southern Italy in what Prime Minister Enrico Letta described on Monday as a huge tragedy. Initial reports suggested that the coach was travelling at speed and had hit four or five cars before crashing over the roadside barriers on a stretch of road near Monteforte Irpino, east of Naples, on Sunday night. There were around 50 people on board, including many children. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca (ITALY - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT)