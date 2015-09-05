Edition:
Buses from Budapest

Migrants react in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hungary's government said it would deliver around 100 buses to pick up migrants in Budapest and another 1,200 striding down the main highway to Vienna. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Migrants enter a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants sit in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A man holds his child as he sits in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Belongings of migrants are pictured in an underground station at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants enter a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants sit in a bus, supposed to drive to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A boy sits in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants enter a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants sit in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants enter a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A girl sits in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A migrant stays warm by a fire as he waits for buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Migrants walk to board a bus bound for Austria and Germany, next to the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants leave the underground station at the Keleti trainstation to enter busses, which are supposed to leave to Austria and Germany in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants sit in a bus, supposed to drive to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants walk to a bus, which is supposed to leave for Austria and Germany, next to Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrants walks past bottled water as he waits for buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Migrants sit in a bus, supposed to drive to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrant covers herself with a blanket as it rains, while waiting for buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Migrants wait in buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Migrants board a bus bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Migrants gesture on a bus bound for Austria and Germany, next to the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrant sits in a bus bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A young boy leans against the carriage of a train as migrants disembark at a railway station in Vienna, Austria September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

