Thu Apr 25, 2013

Bush library dedication

<p>President Obama walks alongside former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama walks alongside former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President Obama walks alongside former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush, former President George H.W. Bush, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush, former President George H.W. Bush, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush, former President George H.W. Bush, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Tony Blair, Condoleezza Rice, Dick Cheney, Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager, Barbara Bush, her friend Miky Fabrega and Jeb Bush, sing the national anthem during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Tony Blair, Condoleezza Rice, Dick Cheney, Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager, Barbara Bush, her friend Miky Fabrega and Jeb Bush, sing the national anthem during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Tony Blair, Condoleezza Rice, Dick Cheney, Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager, Barbara Bush, her friend Miky Fabrega and Jeb Bush, sing the national anthem during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Former presidents George W. Bush and his father George H.W. Bush laugh alongside former first ladies Laura Bush and Barbara Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Former presidents George W. Bush and his father George H.W. Bush laugh alongside former first ladies Laura Bush and Barbara Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Former presidents George W. Bush and his father George H.W. Bush laugh alongside former first ladies Laura Bush and Barbara Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama laughs alongside former first lady Barbara Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama laughs alongside former first lady Barbara Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President Obama laughs alongside former first lady Barbara Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush hold hands with his parents, former first lady Barbara Bush and former President George H.W. Bush during the invocation as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush hold hands with his parents, former first lady Barbara Bush and former President George H.W. Bush during the invocation as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush hold hands with his parents, former first lady Barbara Bush and former President George H.W. Bush during the invocation as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush sits beside his brother Neil Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush sits beside his brother Neil Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush sits beside his brother Neil Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Former President George W. Bush delivers remarks at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Former President George W. Bush delivers remarks at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Former President George W. Bush delivers remarks at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Former President George H.W. Bush is helped up by his son at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Former President George H.W. Bush is helped up by his son at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Former President George H.W. Bush is helped up by his son at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

<p>President Barack Obama walks alongside former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama walks alongside former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President Barack Obama walks alongside former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>First lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clitnon, former President George H.W. Bush, former President Jimmy Carter, former first lady Hillary Clinton, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter arrive at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

First lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clitnon, former President George H.W. Bush, former President Jimmy Carter, former...more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

First lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clitnon, former President George H.W. Bush, former President Jimmy Carter, former first lady Hillary Clinton, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter arrive at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

<p>Former Secretary of State Colin Powell arrives at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell arrives at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell arrives at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former President George W. Bush at the dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former President George W. Bush at the dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former President George W. Bush at the dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>First Lady Michelle Obama poses with former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush and Rosalynn Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

First Lady Michelle Obama poses with former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush and Rosalynn Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

First Lady Michelle Obama poses with former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush and Rosalynn Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Barbara Bush wipes a tear as her father delivers remarks at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. Also pictured are (L-R) Barbara's sister Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager, Barbara's partner Miky Fabrega and George W. Bush's brother Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Barbara Bush wipes a tear as her father delivers remarks at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. Also pictured are (L-R) Barbara's sister Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager, Barbara's partner Miky Fabrega and George W. Bush's brother Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Barbara Bush wipes a tear as her father delivers remarks at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. Also pictured are (L-R) Barbara's sister Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager, Barbara's partner Miky Fabrega and George W. Bush's brother Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Military buglers and drummers stand on the roof of the George W. Bush Presidential Center during the dedication ceremony in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Military buglers and drummers stand on the roof of the George W. Bush Presidential Center during the dedication ceremony in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Military buglers and drummers stand on the roof of the George W. Bush Presidential Center during the dedication ceremony in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

<p>Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on stage during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on stage during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on stage during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama applauds as former president George W. Bush arrives on stage at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama applauds as former president George W. Bush arrives on stage at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President Obama applauds as former president George W. Bush arrives on stage at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on stage alongside First Lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush and former president George H.W. Bush as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on stage alongside First Lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush and former president George H.W. Bush as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on stage alongside First Lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush and former president George H.W. Bush as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

