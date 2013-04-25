Bush library dedication
President Obama walks alongside former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
President Obama walks alongside former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush, former President George H.W. Bush, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential...more
First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush, former President George H.W. Bush, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tony Blair, Condoleezza Rice, Dick Cheney, Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager, Barbara Bush, her friend Miky Fabrega and Jeb Bush, sing the national anthem during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25,...more
Tony Blair, Condoleezza Rice, Dick Cheney, Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager, Barbara Bush, her friend Miky Fabrega and Jeb Bush, sing the national anthem during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former presidents George W. Bush and his father George H.W. Bush laugh alongside former first ladies Laura Bush and Barbara Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
Former presidents George W. Bush and his father George H.W. Bush laugh alongside former first ladies Laura Bush and Barbara Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama laughs alongside former first lady Barbara Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama laughs alongside former first lady Barbara Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush hold hands with his parents, former first lady Barbara Bush and former President George H.W. Bush during the invocation as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush...more
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush hold hands with his parents, former first lady Barbara Bush and former President George H.W. Bush during the invocation as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush sits beside his brother Neil Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush sits beside his brother Neil Bush during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former President George W. Bush delivers remarks at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former President George W. Bush delivers remarks at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former President George H.W. Bush is helped up by his son at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Former President George H.W. Bush is helped up by his son at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
President Barack Obama walks alongside former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
President Barack Obama walks alongside former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
First lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clitnon, former President George H.W. Bush, former President Jimmy Carter, former...more
First lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clitnon, former President George H.W. Bush, former President Jimmy Carter, former first lady Hillary Clinton, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter arrive at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell arrives at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell arrives at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former President George W. Bush at the dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former President George W. Bush at the dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
First Lady Michelle Obama poses with former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush and Rosalynn Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
First Lady Michelle Obama poses with former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush and Rosalynn Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Barbara Bush wipes a tear as her father delivers remarks at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. Also pictured are (L-R) Barbara's sister Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager, Barbara's partner Miky...more
Barbara Bush wipes a tear as her father delivers remarks at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. Also pictured are (L-R) Barbara's sister Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager, Barbara's partner Miky Fabrega and George W. Bush's brother Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Military buglers and drummers stand on the roof of the George W. Bush Presidential Center during the dedication ceremony in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Military buglers and drummers stand on the roof of the George W. Bush Presidential Center during the dedication ceremony in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on stage during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on stage during the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama applauds as former president George W. Bush arrives on stage at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama applauds as former president George W. Bush arrives on stage at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on stage alongside First Lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush and former president George H.W. Bush as they attend the dedication ceremony for the...more
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on stage alongside First Lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush and former president George H.W. Bush as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
China's dead pig mystery
Overcrowding on farms appears to be an underlying factor in the mysterious appearance of thousands of dead pigs floating down China's rivers.
The year in Spain
Spain's official population fell last year for the first time since records began as immigrants fled a five-year on-and-off recession that has sent unemployment...
Chernobyl today
25 years on from the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl, a look at life inside the exclusion zone.
France's gay marriage debate
French parliament approves a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt.
MORE IN PICTURES
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Mourning Martin McGuinness
The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.