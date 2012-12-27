Edition:
Bush Sr. in intensive care

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush speaks at the World Leadership Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2006.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush speaks at the World Leadership Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush arrives for the inauguration ceremony of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States in Washington January 20, 2009.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush arrives for the inauguration ceremony of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinner in Washington, May 21, 1988.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinner in Washington, May 21, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (R) meets with Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt August 3, 1986.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (R) meets with Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Then-Vice President George Bush and his wife Barbara with Pope John Paul II during an audience at the Vatican, June 24, 1985.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Then-Vice President George Bush and his wife Barbara with Pope John Paul II during an audience at the Vatican, June 24, 1985. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush is surrounded by a sea of U.S. military personnel as he greets troops following an arrival ceremony in the eastern Saudi Arabian city of Dhahran November 22, 1990.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush is surrounded by a sea of U.S. military personnel as he greets troops following an arrival ceremony in the eastern Saudi Arabian city of Dhahran November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Terry Bochatey

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in a tandem jump with SFC Michael Elliott in Kennebunkport, Maine in this handout photograph released June 12, 2009.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in a tandem jump with SFC Michael Elliott in Kennebunkport, Maine in this handout photograph released June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team/Handout

Thursday, December 27, 2012

U2 lead singer Bono (L) and George H.W. Bush arrive for the National Constitution Center's 2007 Liberty Medal ceremony in Philadelphia September 27, 2007.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

U2 lead singer Bono (L) and George H.W. Bush arrive for the National Constitution Center's 2007 Liberty Medal ceremony in Philadelphia September 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (C) and former first lady Barbara Bush (L) attend the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (C) and former first lady Barbara Bush (L) attend the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush enter the East Room of the White House before the ceremony unveiling the official White House portraits of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush in Washington May 31, 2012.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush enter the East Room of the White House before the ceremony unveiling the official White House portraits of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush in Washington May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (L) picks up the formal endorsement of George H.W. Bush in Houston March 29, 2012.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (L) picks up the formal endorsement of George H.W. Bush in Houston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Then-President George W. Bush speaks as President-elect Barack Obama looks over his shoulder during a meeting with former U.S. Presidents in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 7, 2009. At left is former President George H.W. Bush.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Then-President George W. Bush speaks as President-elect Barack Obama looks over his shoulder during a meeting with former U.S. Presidents in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 7, 2009. At left is former President George H.W. Bush. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush looks back over the top of the train he is travelling on at supporters in a building during a campaign stop Oct. 31, 1992.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush looks back over the top of the train he is travelling on at supporters in a building during a campaign stop Oct. 31, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George Bush(l) gestures while standing next to former President Gerald Ford during a campaign rally at the Gerald Ford Museum here, October 29, 1992.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George Bush(l) gestures while standing next to former President Gerald Ford during a campaign rally at the Gerald Ford Museum here, October 29, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Democratic Presidential candidate Govenor Bill Clinton (L) answers a question as president George H.W. Bush tries to interject a point during the Presidential debate October 19, 1992.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Democratic Presidential candidate Govenor Bill Clinton (L) answers a question as president George H.W. Bush tries to interject a point during the Presidential debate October 19, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (R) shares a laugh with tennis star Chris Evert during her enshrinement into the International Tennis Hall of Fame July 16, 1995.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (R) shares a laugh with tennis star Chris Evert during her enshrinement into the International Tennis Hall of Fame July 16, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (L), and former first lady, Barbara Bush, attend the Texas A&M University commencement ceremony in College Station, Texas, December 12, 2008.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (L), and former first lady, Barbara Bush, attend the Texas A&M University commencement ceremony in College Station, Texas, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to George H.W. Bush during a ceremony to present the awards at the White House in Washington February 15, 2011.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to George H.W. Bush during a ceremony to present the awards at the White House in Washington February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George W. Bush (L) and his father, former George H.W. Bush, attend the dedication of the new U.S. embassy in Beijing August 8, 2008.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George W. Bush (L) and his father, former George H.W. Bush, attend the dedication of the new U.S. embassy in Beijing August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush waves while standing with his wife Barbara (R) and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Thomas Hudner Jr. (L) during a tribute to veterans at the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York, August 30, 2004.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush waves while standing with his wife Barbara (R) and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Thomas Hudner Jr. (L) during a tribute to veterans at the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York, August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George W. Bush (R) rides in the family boat "Fidelity 3" with his daughters Barbara (L), Jenna (C) and his father, George H.W. Bush (top), in the waters off Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 2004.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George W. Bush (R) rides in the family boat "Fidelity 3" with his daughters Barbara (L), Jenna (C) and his father, George H.W. Bush (top), in the waters off Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (L) and Tiger Woods speak to reporters during the Earl Woods Memorial Pro-Am before the start of the AT&T National PGA golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 4, 2007.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (L) and Tiger Woods speak to reporters during the Earl Woods Memorial Pro-Am before the start of the AT&T National PGA golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (R) watches as his son, George W. Bush, throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (R) watches as his son, George W. Bush, throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Barack Obama is introduced to speak by George H.W. Bush at the Points of Light forum at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas October 16, 2009.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Barack Obama is introduced to speak by George H.W. Bush at the Points of Light forum at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush does the Texas Rangers' deer horn gesture during Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush does the Texas Rangers' deer horn gesture during Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George W. Bush (2nd L) and first lady Laura Bush (L) welcome French President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) to the Bush family residence in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 11, 2007. Watching on is former President George H.W. Bush (2nd R) and former first lady Barbara Bush.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George W. Bush (2nd L) and first lady Laura Bush (L) welcome French President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) to the Bush family residence in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 11, 2007. Watching on is former President George H.W. Bush (2nd R) and former first lady Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George W. Bush (L) and his father George Herbert Walker Bush leave a church service at St. Ann's Episcopal church in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 27, 2006.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George W. Bush (L) and his father George Herbert Walker Bush leave a church service at St. Ann's Episcopal church in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (R) listens to a question during an interview with CNN's Larry King, November 1, 1999.

Thursday, December 27, 2012

George H.W. Bush (R) listens to a question during an interview with CNN's Larry King, November 1, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

Bush Sr. in intensive care

