Bust Atlantic City
Steven Nordaby and Tony Demidio, of Calvi Electric, remove the letter 'A' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A seagull flies past the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, one of two casinos owned by Trump Entertainment Resorts, in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A truck full of slot machines blurs passed others awaiting collection outside of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A runner passes the closed Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A security guard stands beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A view shows neon lights of Trump Plaza Casino no longer shining since closing of the casino on September 16, in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man tries to peek into the closed Showboat Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, latches the letter M from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a truck in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Dirt and burnt out bulbs remain on the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Guests at the Revel Casino Hotel travel past a sign notifying the public about its closure, in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Slot machines are loaded into trucks outside Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A general view of Trump Plaza Casino illuminated at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on numerous portions of the building. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Tourists walk past slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People walk outside the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A security guard speaks with a friend beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Slot machines line the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, haul the letter 'Z' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a vacant lot in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People walk on the boardwalk in front of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Joe Luccathetti and Robert Fitting, employees of the Revel Casino Hotel remove signage from its wall along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A couple walks on a beach at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
