Buying a piece of Star Wars

Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A worker holds a replica of Darth Vader's melted helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in the Propshop headquarters at Pinewood Studios near London, Britain May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A technician holds a replica of Kylo Ren's Lightsaber hilt from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A technician adds finishing touches to a replica of Kylo Ren's helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A technician adds finishing touches to a replica of Chewbacca's Bowcaster from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A technician works on Kylo Ren's Lightsaber hilt from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A worker holds a replica of Poe Dameron's helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Images of Poe Dameron's helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", are displayed on a computer screen. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A worker holds a replica of Chewbacca's Bowcaster from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A technician laser-scans a replica of Poe Dameron's helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A technician at "Propshop" adds finishing touches to a replica of Darth Vader's melted helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A worker holds a replica of Finn's Stormtrooper helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Replica parts of Poe Dameron's helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A member of the Digital team works on the design of Finn's Stormtrooper helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A technician holds a replica of Ray's Lightsaber hilt from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A technician adds finishing touches to a replica of Kylo Ren's helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A worker holds a replica of Kylo Ren's helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A member of the digital team works on Darth Vader's melted helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Jet Cooper works on Kylo Ren's Lightsaber hilt from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A technician at "Propshop" adds finishing touches to a replica of Darth Vader's melted helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A worker looks at replicas of Kylo Ren's helmet, Finn's Stormtrooper helmet and Poe Dameron's helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

