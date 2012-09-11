Cairo protesters scale U.S. embassy walls
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy, tore down the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that insulted Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters attempt to raise a Salafist flag with Arabic words that read, "There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is his prophet" after pulling down an American flag at the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters attempt to raise a Salafist flag with Arabic words that read, "There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is his prophet" after pulling down an American flag at the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A combination picture shows protesters shouting slogans before (L) and after pulling down an American flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A combination picture shows protesters shouting slogans before (L) and after pulling down an American flag in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans and climb the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in front of the embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans and climb the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in front of the embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man climbs the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man climbs the wall of the U.S. embassy during a protest in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Egyptian protester holds a copy of the Koran and a sign during a protest in front the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An Egyptian protester holds a copy of the Koran and a sign during a protest in front the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo, during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy in Cairo, during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People shout slogans and light flares in front of the U.S. embassy during a protest against what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh