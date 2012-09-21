Cairo's graffiti - take two

An Egyptian man walks in front of a wall sprayed with graffiti depicting images of martyrs and Al Ahli fans, who were killed during clashes at Port Said stadium in February, at Mohamed Mahmoud street, which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security forces took place during the revolution in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. The Arabic words read: "Glory to the Martyrs". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more