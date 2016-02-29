Edition:
Mon Feb 29, 2016

Calais' migrant jungle dismantled

Smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze to protest the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of the camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
French riot police secure the area as a migrant holds a knife to his wrist as a threat while standing on his makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A man tries to extinguish a fire as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen destroy a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A youth throws a stone as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A migrant sits on his makeshift shelter as workmen start to dismantle a section of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A youth reacts near a French CRS riot policeman as smoke rises from a burning makeshift shelter to protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
French riot police face off with migrants and their supporters outside a makeshift school during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Migrants get warm near a fire outside a makeshift shelter with the message, "Place of Life" during the partial dismantlement of the camp called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
French CRS riot policemen react to a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen tear down a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A migrant carries his belongings as French riot police secure the area during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
French riot police secure the area as a migrant sits on his makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Black smoke billows from a burning makeshift shelter as French CRS riot policemen take postion during a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
