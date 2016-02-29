Calais' migrant jungle dismantled
Smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze to protest the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used...more
French riot police secure the area as a migrant holds a knife to his wrist as a threat while standing on his makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man tries to extinguish a fire as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen destroy a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A youth throws a stone as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant sits on his makeshift shelter as workmen start to dismantle a section of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A youth reacts near a French CRS riot policeman as smoke rises from a burning makeshift shelter to protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French riot police face off with migrants and their supporters outside a makeshift school during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants get warm near a fire outside a makeshift shelter with the message, "Place of Life" during the partial dismantlement of the camp called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French CRS riot policemen react to a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen tear down a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant carries his belongings as French riot police secure the area during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French riot police secure the area as a migrant sits on his makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Black smoke billows from a burning makeshift shelter as French CRS riot policemen take postion during a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Christie endorses Trump
New Jersey governor Chris Christie endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
FIFA's new president
Infantino was chosen as the new president of FIFA, a position which made his predecessor Sepp Blatter as instantly recognizable as some of the world's leading...
Iran votes
Millions of Iranians vote in an election sure to shape the post-sanctions era.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.