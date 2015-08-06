Edition:
Calais migrant jungle

Sudanese barber Halifa shaves the beard of Ali from Sudan at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
An African migrant rides a bicycle at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Migrants from Afghanistan charge their mobile phones, powered by a generator, at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A migrant washes up at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Migrants toothbrushes are placed in between wood and plastic sheeting on their temporary shelter at "The New Jungle" in Calais, France, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A migrant prepares food next to his temporary shelter at "The New Jungle" in Calais, France, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A migrant from Africa cycles away from "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Christian migrants from Eritrea and Ethiopia attend the Sunday mass at the makeshift church in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. Some 3,000 migrants live around the tunnel entrance in a makeshift camp known as "The Jungle", making the northern French port one of the frontlines in Europe's wider migrant crisis. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An aerial view shows a field named "The New jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Ertirean migrant sits in his makeshift shelter in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French riot policemen cross the Eurotunnel ramp for trucks after they pushed back migrants who were blocking the road early in the morning, at Coquelles near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant, who identified himself as Oussam from Sudan, attends a French course to help migrants obtain asylum at a school of "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Christian migrants from Eritrea and Ethiopia pray and read the bible before Sunday mass at the makeshift church in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants arrive at a makeshift school for a special French course to help them obtain asylum, in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Veronique, a French volunteer teacher, gives a special French course to help migrants obtain asylum, at a makeshift school in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant copies the phrase "the nose" in his notebook after a French course in a makeshift school in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Christian migrants from Eritrea and Ethiopia pray during the Sunday mass at the makeshift church in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants transport firewood in a shopping cart in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Afghan migrant repairs his bicycle at a workshop in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant writes French words in his notebook as Veronique, a French volunteer teacher, gives a special French course to help migrants obtain asylum, in a makeshift school in "the New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Christian migrants from Eritrea and Ethiopia pray and read the bible before Sunday mass at the makeshift church in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An migrant brushes his teeth beside a shelter in built in "The New Jungle" near Calais, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants are seen near a plastic covered structure which acts a a shop in "The Jungle" near Calais, France, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant, who identified himself as Adam from Sudan, sits near a note which reads, "My Life is in your hands. Please take Care", as he sits in "The Jungle" near Calais, France, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

