Mon Jun 24, 2013

Calgary under water

<p>A resident walks along a flooded street with the downtown rising in the background, in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Houses are surrounded by flood water in High River, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Houses and a golf course are surrounded by flood water in High River, Alberta, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013.REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A basement office is seen flooded in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Gophers line the city sidewalks after their homes were flooded in the East Village area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A lone Canadian Army armored patrol vehicle travels along a road surrounded by flood waters in High River, Alberta, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Stephanie Martin helps move cloths out of a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A woman takes a photo of the flooded East Village in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A resident uses plastic garbage bags as boots while heading back to his flooded house in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A vehicle sits in the driveway of a house after the Bow River overflowed its banks into a residential area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Warren Cotes pumps water out of his flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>An abandoned car sit submerged on a flooded street in the Mission area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>The Bow River overflows its banks into a residential area in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A vehicle drives down a flooded street in the neighbourhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Houses are surrounded by flood waters in High River, south of Calgary June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A church is surrounded by flood waters in High River, south of Calgary June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Residents pump floodwater from their homes in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Two men ride their kayak down a flooded street after checking on their house in the community of Bowness in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Abandoned cars sit submerged on a flooded street in the Mission area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Jack Rigaux searches for a drain hole in a street in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Vehicles, either swept away or abandoned during the flooding, line a road after waters receded in High River, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A pair of ducks swim on a flooded street in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A police truck patrols a flooded downtown street in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A cyclist pauses as flood waters fill the street in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A woman looks at an abandoned and partially submerged police car after flooding from the Bow River hit the neighbourhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Sunnyside residents check out the flooding on Memorial Drive from the rising waters of Bow River in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Cars leave the flooding downtown core as residents were evacuated in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Residents leave the flooding downtown core as new orders evacuating all of downtown were issued in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Francois Gougeon trips and falls into floodwater while checking on his downtown store on High River's main street in Alberta province June 20, 2013. Gougeon was wet but otherwise uninjured. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Cars float in water covering a downtown street in High River, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Residents are evacuated in a large truck from downtown High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Two women are rescued from the flooding in a canoe in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Residents carrying sandbags wade through floodwater in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Rains pours down as clouds cover the city of Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A police car patrols in the flooded evacuated neighborhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>Mike Bradfield and Debra evacuate their home in the neighborhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A couple looks on as floodwaters rise at a downtown street while evacuating during a mandatory evacuation in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>The Bow River rises as it receives more rain, flooding downtown Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

<p>A woman attempts to walk down a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

Monday, June 24, 2013

