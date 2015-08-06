California burning
Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A Cal Fire firefighter races to move a truck before it's overrun at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Properties destroyed by the Rocky Fire is seen near Clearake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Cal Fire Engineer Clint Singleton monitors a hotspot from a hill during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Flame from the Rocky Fire is seen burning near Clearlake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Evacuated resident Raymond Padilla, of Cache Creek, sits with his dog at the Moose Lodge during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters on the ground and in the air scramble to battle spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Cal Fire firefighters monitor a backfire during the Rocky Fire near Clearake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Charred vegetation is seen on a hill near Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A lizard crawls on ground charred by the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
An oak tree ignites at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A firefighter from Long Beach, California, rescues a dog that was tied to a fence at a home along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The wreckage of a vehicle burned by the Rocky Fire is seen near Lower Lake, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Firefighters race to battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A water truck delivers water to firefighters along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter watches for spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Mason Atwood, 4, of Clearlake Oaks, plays with a toy at the Moose Lodge during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A firefighter from the Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority work on a a hotspot during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The remains of a vehicle burned by the Rocky Fire is seen near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Inmate firefighters stand along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Cal Fire firefighter sets a backfire with a driptorch along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A bulldozer battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Smoke rises from charred trees are seen along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
