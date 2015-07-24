California wildfire rages

The remains of a burned structure is seen at the site of the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. The rapidly expanding wildfire in Northern California is threatening about 150 structures and has forced evacuations in several rural areas as...more

The remains of a burned structure is seen at the site of the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. The rapidly expanding wildfire in Northern California is threatening about 150 structures and has forced evacuations in several rural areas as the wind-whipped blaze rips across parched vegetation, officials said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close