California wildfire rages
The remains of a burned structure is seen at the site of the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. The rapidly expanding wildfire in Northern California is threatening about 150 structures and has forced evacuations in several rural areas as...more
Flame is seen on a ridge line at the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Firefighters clear dry vegetation from private property during the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Firefighters douse a hot spot while battling the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Charred vegetation from the Wragg Fire is shown surrounding a home near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a hot spot at the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A firefighter works to extinguish smoldering vegetation at the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Firefighters monitor a smoldering hillside at the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A firefighter looks on as a helicopter takes on a load of water to fight the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Firefighters work to contain hot spots at the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Firefighters monitor a smoldering hillside during the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Firefighters work to extinguish a hot spot on the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
World's oldest Koran
A British university said that fragments of a Koran manuscript found in its library were from one of the oldest surviving copies of the Islamic text in the...
RoboCup
Humanoid robots show off their skills at the annual RoboCup competition.
Scenes from the trail
Behind the scenes on the U.S. campaign trail.
Last house standing
China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.