California wildfire spreading

A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. Wildfires raging in three West Coast states have forced more than 1,000 people to be evacuated from their homes this week in blazes that mark an early start to what experts say may be a particularly destructive fire season. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

