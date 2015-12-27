Edition:
California wildfire

Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire that started early Saturday morning in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Saturday, December 26, 2015
Ventura County firefighters battle the Solimar brush fire in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. The wildfire burned over 1,000 acres of land, forcing the closure of parts of two major highways and leading to evacuations. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Saturday, December 26, 2015
Huge flames light up the coast line the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Saturday, December 26, 2015
A burnt bed frame stands in a makeshift encampment in the aftermath of a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Saturday, December 26, 2015
Ventura County firefighters battle the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Saturday, December 26, 2015
A burned Pacific Coast Highway sign stands during a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Saturday, December 26, 2015
Passengers take pictures from an northbound Amtrak train in the aftermath of a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Saturday, December 26, 2015
The Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Saturday, December 26, 2015
The Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Saturday, December 26, 2015
Caroline Semer and Richard Semer of Newbury Park wait at a road block for it to open with their dog Odie at Solimar Beach during a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Saturday, December 26, 2015
Strong winds kick up flying embers from the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Saturday, December 26, 2015
PCH 1 north and south bound lanes are shutdown from the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Saturday, December 26, 2015
Charred bicycle parts stand in a makeshift encampment during the aftermath of a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Saturday, December 26, 2015
Ventura County firefighters battle the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Saturday, December 26, 2015
A firefighter mops up during a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Saturday, December 26, 2015
Huge fire tornados form during the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Saturday, December 26, 2015
