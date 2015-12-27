California wildfire
Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire that started early Saturday morning in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Ventura County firefighters battle the Solimar brush fire in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. The wildfire burned over 1,000 acres of land, forcing the closure of parts of two major highways and leading to evacuations. REUTERS/Gene...more
Huge flames light up the coast line the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A burnt bed frame stands in a makeshift encampment in the aftermath of a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Ventura County firefighters battle the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A burned Pacific Coast Highway sign stands during a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Passengers take pictures from an northbound Amtrak train in the aftermath of a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Caroline Semer and Richard Semer of Newbury Park wait at a road block for it to open with their dog Odie at Solimar Beach during a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Strong winds kick up flying embers from the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
PCH 1 north and south bound lanes are shutdown from the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Charred bicycle parts stand in a makeshift encampment during the aftermath of a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Ventura County firefighters battle the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A firefighter mops up during a wildfire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Huge fire tornados form during the Solimar brush fire December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
