Pictures | Mon Aug 12, 2013

California wildfires

<p>Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire, near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire, near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Smoke rises above wind turbines at the Silver Fire near Palm Springs, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Smoke rises above wind turbines at the Silver Fire near Palm Springs, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Motorists stop to watch, as fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire east of Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Motorists stop to watch, as fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire east of Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>A Palm Springs city limits signboard stands near Highway 111 as smoke fills the sky at the Silver Fire in Palm Springs, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A Palm Springs city limits signboard stands near Highway 111 as smoke fills the sky at the Silver Fire in Palm Springs, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains at the Silver Fire east of Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains at the Silver Fire east of Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Firefighters rush to move their hose from spreading flames as the Silver Fire burns in the foothills in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Firefighters rush to move their hose from spreading flames as the Silver Fire burns in the foothills in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>A firefighter pulls a hose at the Silver Fire in the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A firefighter pulls a hose at the Silver Fire in the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Firefighters extinguish flames at the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Firefighters extinguish flames at the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>A firefighter with a handcrew works the front lines as the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A firefighter with a handcrew works the front lines as the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Robert Tucker hoses down his property as girlfriend Jessica Wagner (L) looks on, as the Silver Fire moves into the foothills above their home on Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Robert Tucker hoses down his property as girlfriend Jessica Wagner (L) looks on, as the Silver Fire moves into the foothills above their home on Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>A fire engine parks near a burnt sports car after the Silver Fire spread along California Route 243 near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A fire engine parks near a burnt sports car after the Silver Fire spread along California Route 243 near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Zuzzette Bricker of the Office of Emergency Services surveys a fire-damaged home after the Silver Fire spread along California Route 243 the night before near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Zuzzette Bricker of the Office of Emergency Services surveys a fire-damaged home after the Silver Fire spread along California Route 243 the night before near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Firefighters go over maps as they work the Silver Fire along California Route 243 near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Firefighters go over maps as they work the Silver Fire along California Route 243 near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Smoke from the Silver Fire rises up the San Jacinto Mountains behind one of the Cabazon Dinosaurs, a roadside attraction also known as Claude Bell's Dinosaurs, in the community of Cabazon near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Smoke from the Silver Fire rises up the San Jacinto Mountains behind one of the Cabazon Dinosaurs, a roadside attraction also known as Claude Bell's Dinosaurs, in the community of Cabazon near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>A house burns in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A house burns in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>The ruins of a burnt structure smoulders in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

The ruins of a burnt structure smoulders in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Fire fighters work to protect a house from nearby flames in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Fire fighters work to protect a house from nearby flames in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>A firefighter (bottom R) approaches a burning structure in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A firefighter (bottom R) approaches a burning structure in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>A smouldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A smouldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>A DC-10 firefighting jet drops fire retardant at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A DC-10 firefighting jet drops fire retardant at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Wind-blown embers fly from an ancient oak tree that burned in the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Wind-blown embers fly from an ancient oak tree that burned in the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>The remains of a home destroyed by the Silver Fire burns near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

The remains of a home destroyed by the Silver Fire burns near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>A gargoyle statue is pictured as the Silver Fire rages on in the background, near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A gargoyle statue is pictured as the Silver Fire rages on in the background, near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>A firefighter is pictured as he battles flames at a home consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A firefighter is pictured as he battles flames at a home consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>The Silver Fire burns near homes in the community of Cabazon in the early morning hours near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

The Silver Fire burns near homes in the community of Cabazon in the early morning hours near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>A car burns as it is consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A car burns as it is consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>The Silver Fire spreads in the early morning hours near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

The Silver Fire spreads in the early morning hours near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, August 12, 2013

