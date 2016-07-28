California`s Big Sur burning
The Soberanes Fire burns down a hillside towards the Rancho San Carlos community in Carmel-By-The-Sea. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter from Cal Fire's Fresno-Kings unit sprays water on a backfire while fighting the Soberanes Fire on Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A small structure burns on Palo Colorado Road as the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighter Brendon Gorman pauses while battling the Soberanes Fire along Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Bulldozer operator Terry Bishop, seated at right, strategizes about fighting the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters from Cal Fire's Fresno-Kings unit set backfire to stop the Soberanes Fire's spread along Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A burned car rests in front of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighter Brendon Gorman pauses while battling the Soberanes Fire along Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters with the Conservation Camp Program walk up a ridge during the Soberanes Fire in the Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Flames climb a steep slope during the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Cal Fire Captain Dan Bonfante monitors a burning slope during the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Mailboxes line a road while fire crews stage to fight the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A burned bicycle lays in front of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A burned car rests in the driveway of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The morning sun appears through the thick smoke caused by the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A Cal Fire firefighter from Fresno waits to be assigned during the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Rubble makes up the remains of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighter Brendon Gorman ignites backfire to stop the Soberanes Fire's spread along Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A fire truck sits in the drive way of an evacuated home during the Soberanes Fire in the Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala