California`s Big Sur burning

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

The Soberanes Fire burns down a hillside towards the Rancho San Carlos community in Carmel-By-The-Sea. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The Soberanes Fire burns down a hillside towards the Rancho San Carlos community in Carmel-By-The-Sea. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
UNINCORPORATED MONTEREY COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

A firefighter from Cal Fire's Fresno-Kings unit sprays water on a backfire while fighting the Soberanes Fire on Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter from Cal Fire's Fresno-Kings unit sprays water on a backfire while fighting the Soberanes Fire on Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
BIG SUR, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
UNINCORPORATED MONTEREY COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A small structure burns on Palo Colorado Road as the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A small structure burns on Palo Colorado Road as the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
UNINCORPORATED MONTEREY COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Firefighter Brendon Gorman pauses while battling the Soberanes Fire along Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighter Brendon Gorman pauses while battling the Soberanes Fire along Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
UNINCORPORATED MONTEREY COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Bulldozer operator Terry Bishop, seated at right, strategizes about fighting the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Bulldozer operator Terry Bishop, seated at right, strategizes about fighting the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
UNINCORPORATED MONTEREY COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Firefighters from Cal Fire's Fresno-Kings unit set backfire to stop the Soberanes Fire's spread along Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters from Cal Fire's Fresno-Kings unit set backfire to stop the Soberanes Fire's spread along Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
UNINCORPORATED MONTEREY COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A burned car rests in front of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A burned car rests in front of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
UNINCORPORATED MONTEREY COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Firefighter Brendon Gorman pauses while battling the Soberanes Fire along Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighter Brendon Gorman pauses while battling the Soberanes Fire along Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
PALO COLORADO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Firefighters with the Conservation Camp Program walk up a ridge during the Soberanes Fire in the Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Firefighters with the Conservation Camp Program walk up a ridge during the Soberanes Fire in the Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
PALO COLORADO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Flames climb a steep slope during the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Flames climb a steep slope during the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
PALO COLORADO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Cal Fire Captain Dan Bonfante monitors a burning slope during the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Cal Fire Captain Dan Bonfante monitors a burning slope during the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
PALO COLORADO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Mailboxes line a road while fire crews stage to fight the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Mailboxes line a road while fire crews stage to fight the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
UNINCORPORATED MONTEREY COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A burned bicycle lays in front of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A burned bicycle lays in front of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
UNINCORPORATED MONTEREY COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A burned car rests in the driveway of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A burned car rests in the driveway of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
PALO COLORADO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

The morning sun appears through the thick smoke caused by the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

The morning sun appears through the thick smoke caused by the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
PALO COLORADO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A Cal Fire firefighter from Fresno waits to be assigned during the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A Cal Fire firefighter from Fresno waits to be assigned during the Soberanes Fire in the evacuated Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
UNINCORPORATED MONTEREY COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Rubble makes up the remains of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Rubble makes up the remains of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
UNINCORPORATED MONTEREY COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Firefighter Brendon Gorman ignites backfire to stop the Soberanes Fire's spread along Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighter Brendon Gorman ignites backfire to stop the Soberanes Fire's spread along Palo Colorado Road near Big Sur. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
PALO COLORADO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A fire truck sits in the drive way of an evacuated home during the Soberanes Fire in the Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A fire truck sits in the drive way of an evacuated home during the Soberanes Fire in the Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
