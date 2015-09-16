Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Sep 16, 2015 | 5:50pm BST

California's charred landscape

A basketball hoop is pictured at a burnt property during the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A basketball hoop is pictured at a burnt property during the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A basketball hoop is pictured at a burnt property during the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
1 / 22
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
2 / 22
Burned out remains of a vehicle and swing set scorched by the Valley Fire line Jefferson St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Burned out remains of a vehicle and swing set scorched by the Valley Fire line Jefferson St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Burned out remains of a vehicle and swing set scorched by the Valley Fire line Jefferson St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
3 / 22
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
4 / 22
A firefighter walks through the rubble of a destroyed home at the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A firefighter walks through the rubble of a destroyed home at the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A firefighter walks through the rubble of a destroyed home at the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
5 / 22
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
6 / 22
An oven remains standing amid ruins of a home leveled by the Valley Fire on Lincoln St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

An oven remains standing amid ruins of a home leveled by the Valley Fire on Lincoln St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
An oven remains standing amid ruins of a home leveled by the Valley Fire on Lincoln St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
7 / 22
Firefighters extinguish a flare up in an automobile burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters extinguish a flare up in an automobile burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Firefighters extinguish a flare up in an automobile burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
8 / 22
A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
9 / 22
Information posted by rescue personnel to assist firefighters in searching for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire is seen in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Information posted by rescue personnel to assist firefighters in searching for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire is seen in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Information posted by rescue personnel to assist firefighters in searching for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire is seen in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
10 / 22
A deer runs through a property burnt by the Valley Fire in Hidden Valley Lake, California September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A deer runs through a property burnt by the Valley Fire in Hidden Valley Lake, California September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A deer runs through a property burnt by the Valley Fire in Hidden Valley Lake, California September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
11 / 22
Flames spout from a gas pipe at a Jefferson St. home leveled by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Flames spout from a gas pipe at a Jefferson St. home leveled by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Flames spout from a gas pipe at a Jefferson St. home leveled by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
12 / 22
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
13 / 22
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
14 / 22
Murky water fills a heart-shaped pool at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Murky water fills a heart-shaped pool at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Murky water fills a heart-shaped pool at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
15 / 22
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley Fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California, September 13, 2015. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley Fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California, September 13, 2015. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley Fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California, September 13, 2015. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
16 / 22
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
17 / 22
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
18 / 22
Destroyed vehicles sit abandoned in an area burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Destroyed vehicles sit abandoned in an area burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Destroyed vehicles sit abandoned in an area burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
19 / 22
The scorched remains of bathing areas are seen at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The scorched remains of bathing areas are seen at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
The scorched remains of bathing areas are seen at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
20 / 22
Ana Malachowski looks through the remains of a home she lived in as a child, amidst the rubble of many other homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Ana Malachowski looks through the remains of a home she lived in as a child, amidst the rubble of many other homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Ana Malachowski looks through the remains of a home she lived in as a child, amidst the rubble of many other homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
21 / 22
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Abandoned at the border

Abandoned at the border

Next Slideshows

Abandoned at the border

Abandoned at the border

Thousands of migrants and refugees are stranded in the Balkans after Hungary shut the EU's external border with Serbia.

16 Sep 2015
Prison roof protest

Prison roof protest

Prisoner Stuart Horner, a convicted murderer, has spent two nights on the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison to protest conditions inside the jail.

16 Sep 2015
Cuban religion yearns for recognition

Cuban religion yearns for recognition

Cubans who practice Santeria hope Pope Francis formally recognizes their religion during his visit.

16 Sep 2015
Flash floods hit Utah

Flash floods hit Utah

Deadly flash floods strike near Utah's border with Arizona.

16 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures