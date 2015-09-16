California's charred landscape
A basketball hoop is pictured at a burnt property during the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Burned out remains of a vehicle and swing set scorched by the Valley Fire line Jefferson St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter walks through the rubble of a destroyed home at the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
An oven remains standing amid ruins of a home leveled by the Valley Fire on Lincoln St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters extinguish a flare up in an automobile burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Information posted by rescue personnel to assist firefighters in searching for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire is seen in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A deer runs through a property burnt by the Valley Fire in Hidden Valley Lake, California September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Flames spout from a gas pipe at a Jefferson St. home leveled by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Murky water fills a heart-shaped pool at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley Fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California, September 13, 2015. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Destroyed vehicles sit abandoned in an area burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
The scorched remains of bathing areas are seen at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Ana Malachowski looks through the remains of a home she lived in as a child, amidst the rubble of many other homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
