Pictures | Wed Mar 15, 2017 | 6:46pm GMT

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A man sits in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog stands in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People view a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman walks through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman uses a selfie stick to photograph herself in a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

