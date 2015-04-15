Edition:
California's drought from above

A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the state enters its fourth year of severe drought. Communities where residential customers use more than 165 gallons of water per person per day would have to cut back by 35 percent. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A person water skis on an artificial lake in Indio, April 13, 2015. California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought that has left mountain snow pack, which generally provides about a third of the state's water, at its lowest level on record and forced farmers to fallow thousands of acres of cropland. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An umbrella is seen painted on dry grass in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A canal runs through a golf course in La Quinta in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Wet 'n Wild water park is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A water storage facility is seen near homes in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Water flows into a lake on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New home constructions are seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Jack Nicklaus private golf course is seen next to Lake Cahuilla in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Solar panels are seen on a parking garage in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A gardener works on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Solar panels are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A home with a swimming pool is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A cemetery is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man looks for a golf ball in the desert next to a golf course in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A new home construction is seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

