Pictures | Wed Jul 29, 2015

California's dry farms

A field of dead almond trees is seen during a drought in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water reserves according to some estimates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A farm worker takes a break while picking table grapes in Maricopa, California, United States, July 24, 2015. California is in the fourth year of a catastrophic drought. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa, California, United States, July 24, 2015. Due to the drought, some farm workers are losing days of work or working shorter hours. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Children play at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Workers pick strawberries in a field on a farm in Oxnard February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A worker prunes almond trees in an orchard near Bakersfield in the Central Valley January 17, 2015. California ranks as the top farm state by annual value of agricultural products, most of which are produced in the Central Valley, the vast, fertile region stretching 450 miles (720 km) north-sound from Redding to Bakersfield. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Farm worker Jose Adolfo Casares, 40, sits with his one-year-old daughter, Guadalupe, at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Paula Isidoro, 55, dries grapes outside her home at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A worker fixes an irrigation pipe in a cornfield at the Bowles Farming Company in Los Banos May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Dead almond trees are seen near Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Workers plant crops in the Central Valley near Fresno May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A worker checks irrigation pipes in a cornfield at the Bowles Farming Company in Los Banos May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Workers pick grapes in the Central Valley May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Children play soccer at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Bob Weimer looks over a fallow field on his 1,000-acre farm that grows sweet potatoes, almonds, peaches and walnuts, near Livingston April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Workers pick strawberries in a field on a farm in Oxnard February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A worker walks through farm fields in Los Banos May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Pictures