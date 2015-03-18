Edition:
California's starving sea lions

A dead sea lion pup lies on a dock at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey, California, March 17, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon be overwhelmed, the federal agency coordinating the rescue said. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A dead sea lion pup lies on a dock at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey, California, March 17, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon be overwhelmed, the federal agency coordinating the rescue said. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A pup lies with older sea lions at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for food, leaving their young behind for longer periods. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A pup lies with older sea lions at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for food, leaving their young behind for longer periods. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Animal Care Specialist Nicole Simon carries a malnourished sea lion as her team help tube feed 60 recently rescued pups at Sea World in San Diego, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Animal Care Specialist Nicole Simon carries a malnourished sea lion as her team help tube feed 60 recently rescued pups at Sea World in San Diego, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
This year, a record 1,450 starving pups have been rescued in Southern California. Mary Beth Steen, director of development for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, said the center has taken in 285 animals � 10 times last year's final tally of 28 and double the count for 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

This year, a record 1,450 starving pups have been rescued in Southern California. Mary Beth Steen, director of development for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, said the center has taken in 285 animals � 10 times last year's final tally of 28 and double the count for 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
After being tube fed a mixture of food and water, a malnourished sea lion pup rests in the arms of an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

After being tube fed a mixture of food and water, a malnourished sea lion pup rests in the arms of an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions at SeaWorld, an animal care specialist looks over malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. Last Friday, SeaWorld shut down its sea lion shows so that the San Diego-based company could use the staff and facilities � including building two temporary pools for the pups � in anticipation of more rescues. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions at SeaWorld, an animal care specialist looks over malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. Last Friday, SeaWorld shut down its sea lion shows so that the San Diego-based company could use the staff and facilities � including building two temporary pools for the pups � in anticipation of more rescues. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A sea lion pup swims in its enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. The pups are usually born in June and July, and nurse until January, remaining on shore while their mothers go to sea for food, according to David Bard of the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, which has taken in more than 330 of the starving pups since January. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A sea lion pup swims in its enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. The pups are usually born in June and July, and nurse until January, remaining on shore while their mothers go to sea for food, according to David Bard of the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, which has taken in more than 330 of the starving pups since January. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A rescued sea lion pup is tube fed a mixture of food and water by an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. NOAA scientists believe that the mothers aren�t easily finding food and are staying away longer than the normal one- to two-day journey because of changes in water temperature. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A rescued sea lion pup is tube fed a mixture of food and water by an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. NOAA scientists believe that the mothers aren�t easily finding food and are staying away longer than the normal one- to two-day journey because of changes in water temperature. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. At some point, the pups seem to be heading out to sea on their own, and washing up starving and exhausted on California beaches in record numbers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. At some point, the pups seem to be heading out to sea on their own, and washing up starving and exhausted on California beaches in record numbers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Two elephant seal pups named Chowder (L) and Lobster rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Two elephant seal pups named Chowder (L) and Lobster rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A rescued malnourished sea lion rests in the sun at Sea World in San Diego. SeaWorld has taken in nearly 500 of the starving animals, according to SeaWorld spokeswoman Kelly Terry. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A rescued malnourished sea lion rests in the sun at Sea World in San Diego. SeaWorld has taken in nearly 500 of the starving animals, according to SeaWorld spokeswoman Kelly Terry. REUTERS/Mike Blake
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions a SeaWorld, an animal care specialist feeds malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions a SeaWorld, an animal care specialist feeds malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A rescued malnourished sea lion is manually fed a fish at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A rescued malnourished sea lion is manually fed a fish at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sea lion pups rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sea lion pups rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Animal Care Specialists help feed malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Animal Care Specialists help feed malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after they were rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after they were rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
