California's starving sea lions
A dead sea lion pup lies on a dock at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey, California, March 17, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon...more
A pup lies with older sea lions at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for...more
Animal Care Specialist Nicole Simon carries a malnourished sea lion as her team help tube feed 60 recently rescued pups at Sea World in San Diego, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
This year, a record 1,450 starving pups have been rescued in Southern California. Mary Beth Steen, director of development for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, said the center has taken in 285 animals � 10 times last year's final...more
After being tube fed a mixture of food and water, a malnourished sea lion pup rests in the arms of an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions at SeaWorld, an animal care specialist looks over malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. Last Friday, SeaWorld shut down its sea lion shows so that the San Diego-based...more
A sea lion pup swims in its enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. The pups are usually born in June and July, and nurse until January, remaining on shore while their mothers go to sea for food, according...more
A rescued sea lion pup is tube fed a mixture of food and water by an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. NOAA scientists believe that the mothers aren�t easily finding food and are staying away longer than the normal one- to two-day...more
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. At some point, the pups seem to be heading out to sea on their own, and washing up starving and exhausted on California beaches in...more
Two elephant seal pups named Chowder (L) and Lobster rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A rescued malnourished sea lion rests in the sun at Sea World in San Diego. SeaWorld has taken in nearly 500 of the starving animals, according to SeaWorld spokeswoman Kelly Terry. REUTERS/Mike Blake
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions a SeaWorld, an animal care specialist feeds malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A rescued malnourished sea lion is manually fed a fish at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sea lion pups rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Animal Care Specialists help feed malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after they were rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
