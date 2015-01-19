Camel wrestling
Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, January 18, 2015. Hundreds of wrestling camels competed in the annual event...more
A wrestling camel walks around the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Spectators gather to watch the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A camel owner stands next to his camel as he waits for the start of the Camel Beauty Contest ahead of the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 17, 2015. ...more
Spectators gather amidst smoke from barbecues to watch the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Wrestling camels walk around the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A wrestling camel is pictured before the start of the Camel Beauty Contest ahead of the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
