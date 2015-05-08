Cameron returns to power
Former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband, former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg, and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (front L-R) attend a Victory in Europe (VE) day ceremony at the Cenotaph in central London May 8, 2015. Cameron won a...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron waves as he leaves the Conservative Party headquarters in London, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
David Cameron and his wife Samantha return to 10 Downing Street after Britain's general election, in London, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A stack of tallied ballot papers for the constituency of David Cameron is seen on a counting table, as votes are counted in Britain's general election, in Witney, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Conservative party supporter wears a rosette in support of David Cameron at the counting centre, as votes are counted in Britain's general election, in Witney, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Cameron reacts after winning his seat at the counting centre for his local constituency as ballots are tallied in Britain's general election, in Witney, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The results of exit polls are projected on to the side of Broadcasting House, the headquarters of the BBC, after voting closed in central London, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (2nd L), David Cameron (3rd R) and Ed Miliband (4th L), who resigned as leader of the Labour Party today, line up to pay tribute at the Cenotaph to mark the 70th anniversary of VE Day in London, May 8, 2015....more
Labour Party leader Ed Miliband announces his resignation as leader at a news conference in London, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg casts a shadow as he announces his resignation as leader at a news conference in London, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Samantha Cameron (R) and party faithful listen as Britain's David Cameron speaks outside Number 10 Downing Street to announce he will form a new majority government in London, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne smiles as he arrives back at Number 11 Downing Street after Britain's general election, in London May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A candidate in an Elmo costume stands behind Conservative Party supporters at the counting centre for David Cameron's constituency as ballots are tallied in Britain's general election, in Witney, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tom Baldwin, Labour Party spokesman, leaves from the party's headquarters in London, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave Buckingham Palace after meeting with Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Ed Miliband, who resigned as leader of the Labour Party today, and David Cameron line up to pay tribute at the Cenotaph to mark the 70th anniversary of VE Day in London, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A vote counter works counting ballots at Winter Gardens in Margate, southeast England, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Dawn breaks over the Houses of Parliament the day after Britain's general election, in London, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg announces his resignation as leader at a news conference in London, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, waves as she boards an aircraft bound for London, at Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
David Cameron and his wife Samantha arrive at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
