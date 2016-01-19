Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 19, 2016 | 9:15pm GMT

Campaign t-shirts

A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A supporter for Donald Trump gestures as he waits before a campaign event in Rock Hill, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Angelo Figueroa of Tracy, California, relaxes before the start of a Donald Trump rally in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump have their picture taken before his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Supporter Lindsey English pushes her ear against the door to hear Bernie Sanders speak at a campaign town hall meeting in Hollis, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Colby Delaney shows his support on a t-shirt for Donald Trump at the RedState Gathering tailgate party in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Supporters cheer for Bernie Sanders at a rally in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Supporter Mary McDermott wears a Hillary 2016 t-shirt before a campaign stop by Clinton in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A supporter holds a Presidential Apprentice t-shirt at a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Worcester, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A supporter wears a t-shirt and button as he attends a rally for Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Supporters for Ted Cruz are seen listening to Cruz speak during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Levi Biel places a shirt of Hillary Clinton on a mannequin before actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham speaks at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush yells "white lives matter" after Bush spoke at a town hall meeting in North Las Vegas, Nevada August 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Frank McGreevy of Ames, Iowa, listens as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Supporter Carolyn Berndt of Des Moines waits for Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Supporters for democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders march outside the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton, Bernise, Sanders, Martin O'Malley, Jim Webb and Lincoln Chafee will debate tonight in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Bob Parsons wears a t-shirt in support of Donald Trump while waiting in line to hear Trump speak at the Republican Party Lincoln Day event in Birch Run, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
People listen to Bernie Sanders speak during a special address on Wall Street and financial reform at The Town Hall in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands to their chest as the national anthem is played at a campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
