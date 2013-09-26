Camper hotel

A general view shows the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, at night in Bonn September 20, 2013. The hostel was opened in August this year in a former storage facility, consists of 15 various camping caravans in vintage style, two former railway Pullman coaches and four U.S. Airstream trailers all with shared washrooms. The prices of the 120 beds in the 1600 square meter indoor complex range from 22 to 69 euros per night. Each trailer was individually designed by film and TV outfitter Marion Seul. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay