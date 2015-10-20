Canada decides
Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Trudeau gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Justin Trudeau is embraced by his wife Sophie Gregoire as he watches results at his election night headquarters in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Stephen Harper waves as he walks off the stage after giving his concession speech following Canada's federal election in Calgary, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Tom Mulcair closes his eyes as he gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Liberal Party supporters kiss as they celebrate while watching results during Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Stephen Harper gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Justin Trudeau is embraced by his mother Margaret Trudeau as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter holds up an old issue of The Gazette newspaper featuring former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, father of Justin Trudeau, after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Stephen Harper kisses his wife Laureen as he arrives to give his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Stephen Harper gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Justin Trudeau shares a moment with his wife Sophie Gregoire as he gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Stephen Harper gives a pair of thumbs up gestures as he gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Tom Mulcair stands with his wife Catherine and son Greg (L) as he gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Justin Trudeau gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Conservative Party supporters react as they watch results of Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Justin Trudeau is accompanied by his mother Margaret Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien (back to camera) and Xavier (R) as he watches results at his election night headquarters in Montreal, October 19, 2015....more
Stephen Harper takes the stage as his wife Laureen walks off as he starts his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Conservative Party supporter reacts as she watches results of Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Stephen Harper gives his concession speech after Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A New Democratic Party (NDP) supporter reacts to results from Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Tom Mulcair is accompanied by family members, including his wife Catherine Pinhas and granddaughter Juliette, as he watches election results at a hotel in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Conservative Party supporters watch results during Canada's federal election in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Liberal Party supporters react as they watch results from Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen cast their ballots at a polling station in Calgary, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau waves with his wife Sophie, sons Hadrien (L), Xavier (R) and daughter Ella-Grace while boarding his campaign bus after voting in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman takes a selfie photo in front of voting sign after leaving the polling station in Vancouver, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
New Democratic Party (NDP) supporters react as they watch returns from Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Jody (L), Jason Wilson and three-year-old Riley head to the polls in Nanton, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
Justin Trudeau carries his son Hadrien as he enters the polling station to cast his vote in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool
Tom Mulcair looks at a riding map during a visit to a zone house in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Stephen Harper shakes hands at rally on the tarmac at the airport in Regina, Saskatchewan, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Justin Trudeau greets a supporter during a campaign event in Toronto, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Justin Trudeau taps a keg during an Oktoberfest celebration in Kitchener, Ontario October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Stephen Harper tours the pumpkin patch at Whittamore Farms as he looks at his son Benjamin in Richmond Hill, Ontario, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire at a campaign rally in Brampton, Ontario, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Justin Trudeau poses before he spars at the Paul Brown Boxfit boxing gym in Toronto, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Thomas Mulcair pats a cow while touring a dairy farm in Upton, Quebec, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Elizabeth May gestures as she takes part in the French-language debate in Montreal, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/Pool
Stephen Harper swings the adopted daughter of Essex MP Jeff Watson, Bea, during a campaign stop at the WaterStone Estate and Farms in King Township, Ontario, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Next Slideshows
Migrant winter
A backlog of migrants grows as thousands wait on cold, wet borders after the closure of Hungary's southern frontier diverted them to Slovenia.
Japan's naval power
An armada of carriers, cruiser, destroyers and submarines gathered off Japan's coast in a display of naval power that showcased Tokyo's latest warships and...
Kim Jong-Un, ladies man
A look at the North Korean leader's female entourage.
Israeli-Palestinian violence surges
Tensions heighten after more than two weeks of violence.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.