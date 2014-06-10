Canada mourns fallen RCMP officers

The dog of Royal Canadian Mounted Police K-9 officer David Ross, who was one of three officers killed last week, stands as his casket is carried by pallbearers during a regimental funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. Justin Bourque, 24,...more

The dog of Royal Canadian Mounted Police K-9 officer David Ross, who was one of three officers killed last week, stands as his casket is carried by pallbearers during a regimental funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. Justin Bourque, 24, was charged with murder in the slayings of the three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, Constables Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, 45; David Joseph Ross, 32, and Douglas James Larche, 40, during a shooting spree in the eastern Canadian city of Moncton. The shooting spree was one of the worst of its kind in Canada, where gun laws are stricter than in the United States and deadly attacks on police are rare. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

