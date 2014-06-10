Edition:
Canada mourns fallen RCMP officers

The dog of Royal Canadian Mounted Police K-9 officer David Ross, who was one of three officers killed last week, stands as his casket is carried by pallbearers during a regimental funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. Justin Bourque, 24, was charged with murder in the slayings of the three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, Constables Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, 45; David Joseph Ross, 32, and Douglas James Larche, 40, during a shooting spree in the eastern Canadian city of Moncton. The shooting spree was one of the worst of its kind in Canada, where gun laws are stricter than in the United States and deadly attacks on police are rare. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
The dog of Royal Canadian Mounted Police K-9 officer David Ross, who was one of three officers killed last week, stands as his casket is carried by pallbearers during a regimental funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. Justin Bourque, 24, was charged with murder in the slayings of the three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, Constables Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, 45; David Joseph Ross, 32, and Douglas James Larche, 40, during a shooting spree in the eastern Canadian city of Moncton. The shooting spree was one of the worst of its kind in Canada, where gun laws are stricter than in the United States and deadly attacks on police are rare. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Nadine Larche, the widow of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Douglas James Larche, walks with their daughters at the conclusion of a regimental funeral for three officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Nadine Larche, the widow of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Douglas James Larche, walks with their daughters at the conclusion of a regimental funeral for three officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer places a hat on one of three caskets during a regimental funeral for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer places a hat on one of three caskets during a regimental funeral for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Angela, the widow of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, accepts her husband's hat and flag as step daughter Emma looks on during a regimental funeral for three officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Angela, the widow of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, accepts her husband's hat and flag as step daughter Emma looks on during a regimental funeral for three officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers attend the regimental funeral for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers attend the regimental funeral for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Rachael Vander Ploeg, the widow of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Dave Ross, accepts his hat and flag during a regimental funeral for three officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Rachael Vander Ploeg, the widow of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Dave Ross, accepts his hat and flag during a regimental funeral for three officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A smudging ceremony is performed over the casket of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, one of three officers who were killed last week, during a regimental funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A smudging ceremony is performed over the casket of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, one of three officers who were killed last week, during a regimental funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer cries during a regimental funeral for three follow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer cries during a regimental funeral for three follow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Pallbearers carry the casket of one of three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week during a regimental funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Pallbearers carry the casket of one of three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week during a regimental funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The family of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Douglas James Larche, one of three officers who were killed last week, reacts during a regimental funeral Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The family of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Douglas James Larche, one of three officers who were killed last week, reacts during a regimental funeral Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaks during a regimental funeral for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaks during a regimental funeral for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers march beside a hearse during a funeral procession for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers march beside a hearse during a funeral procession for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People watch the funeral procession for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People watch the funeral procession for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers march beside a hearse during a funeral procession for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers march beside a hearse during a funeral procession for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers gather to attend the funeral for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers gather to attend the funeral for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer carries a hat belonging to one of the fallen officers during a funeral procession for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer carries a hat belonging to one of the fallen officers during a funeral procession for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman watches the funeral procession for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A woman watches the funeral procession for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer holds the dog of K-9 officer David Ross, who was killed last week along with two other RCMP officers, before their funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer holds the dog of K-9 officer David Ross, who was killed last week along with two other RCMP officers, before their funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Governor General David Johnston, his wife Sharon and Prime Minister Stephen Harper attend the regimental funeral for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Governor General David Johnston, his wife Sharon and Prime Minister Stephen Harper attend the regimental funeral for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
New Democratic Party leader Thomas Mulcair and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau attend a regimental funeral for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

New Democratic Party leader Thomas Mulcair and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau attend a regimental funeral for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau reacts during a regimental funeral for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau reacts during a regimental funeral for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A badge, hat and gun rest on a casket during a regimental funeral for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A badge, hat and gun rest on a casket during a regimental funeral for three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer reacts during the regimental funeral for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer reacts during the regimental funeral for three fellow officers who were killed last week in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Pallbearers carry the casket of one of three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week during a regimental funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Pallbearers carry the casket of one of three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week during a regimental funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
