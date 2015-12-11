Edition:
Canada welcomes refugees

Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Syrian refugees are greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on their arrival from Beirut at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses with airport staff as they await Syrian refugees to arrive at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds a child after arriving at a hotel in Mississauga, Ontario, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses with airport staff as they await Syrian refugees to arrive at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau helps a young Syrian refugee try on a winter coat after she arrived with her family from Beirut at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Syrian refugees receive welcome bags at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A Syrian refugee arrives at a hotel in Mississauga, Ontario, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Syrian refugees are greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on their arrival from Beirut at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Greater Toronto Airports Authority employees Brittany Peddie and Faruk Patel hang signage with English and Arabic translations during a tour of the Infield Terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport, that is set up as a temporary port-of-entry for Syrian refugees entering Canada in Mississauga, Canada, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Books are placed in a box in a children's play area during a tour of the Infield Terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Syrian refugees arrive at a hotel in Mississauga, Ontario, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Service Canada booths, where Syrian refugees will receive their Canadian Social Insurance Number, are seen during a tour of the Infield Terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau helps a young Syrian refugee try on a winter coat after she arrived with her family from Beirut at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A camera operator stands in a children's play area during a tour of the Infield Terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Syrian refugees are presented with a child's winter jacket by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on their arrival from Beirut at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Two Syrian refugee children pose while their family undergoes medical screening before the beginning of an airlift to Canada, in Beirut, Lebanon, December 9, 2015. The first plane load of Syrian refugees departed from Beirut on Thursday, aboard a military aircraft bound for Toronto. The Liberal government plans to resettle 10,000 refugees from Syria's four-year-old civil war by the end of the year and a further 15,000 by the end of February. REUTERS/Corporal Darcy Lefebvre/Canadian Forces Combat Camera

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A family of Syrian refugees are being interviewed by authorities in hope of being approved for passage to Canada at a refugee processing center in Amman, Jordan November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Syrian refugees check their baggage at the beginning of an airlift to Canada, at the Beirut International airport December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Corporal Darcy Lefebvre/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Sharon Chomyn, director of operations for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, speaks with Syrian refugees waiting to pass through security at the beginning of an airlift to Canada, at the Beirut International airport December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Corporal Darcy Lefebvre/Canadian Forces Combat Camera

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A Canadian army officer poses next to drawings by Syrian refugee children at the Canadian processing center for Syrian refugees, during a media tour held by the Canadian Embassy in Jordan, at Marka airport, Amman, Jordan, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan (C) chats with members of a Syrian refugee family being interviewed by authorities in hope of being approved for passage to Canada at a refugee processing center in Amman, Jordan, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
A family of Syrian refugees are being interviewed by authorities in hope of being approved for passage to Canada at a refugee processing center in Amman, Jordan November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
A Syrian refugee child displays his serial number as his family register their information at the Canadian processing center for Syrian refugees, during a media tour held by the Canadian Embassy in Jordan, at Marka airport, Amman, Jordan, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A Syrian refugee family leave after they registered their information at the Canadian processing center for Syrian refugees, during a media tour held by the Canadian Embassy in Jordan, at Marka airport, Amman, Jordan, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Canada's ambassador to Lebanon, Michelle Cameron, offers a teddy bear to a Syrian child at the beginning of an airlift of Syrian refugees to Canada, at the Beirut International airport December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Corporal Darcy Lefebvre/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee family register their information at the Canadian processing center for Syrian refugees, during a media tour held by the Canadian Embassy in Jordan, at Marka airport, Amman, Jordan, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Housing facilities are pictured during a media visit in the cadet camp at the Valcartier garrison in Valcartier, Canada December 8, 2015. Facilities on the garrison are being built and renovated in the event it needs to house Syrian refugees, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
The place of worship is pictured during a media visit in the cadet camp at the Valcartier garrison in Valcartier, Canada December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A medical facility is pictured during a media visit in the cadet camp at the Valcartier garrison in Valcartier, Canada December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Bunk beds are pictured inside a housing facility during a media visit in the cadet camp at the Valcartier garrison in Valcartier, Canada December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Volunteer Waleed Yousuf sorts through a pile of donations for Syrian refugees who are expected to arrive in Canada, at the Middle Eastern Friendship Centre in Surrey, British Columbia November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A bag of donated winter hats for girls lies at a sorting space before distribution to an expected influx of Syrian refugees, in Toronto November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Clothing donated for an expected influx of Syrian refugees is sorted by volunteers for size and gender at a theater rehearsal space in Toronto November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
