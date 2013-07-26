Canada's quickest gunslinger
James Weatherby, 80, of Aldergrove waits to compete in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Weatherby has been competing in Fast Draw competitions for over 40 years. REUTERS/Andy Clark
James Weatherby, 80, of Aldergrove waits to compete in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Weatherby has been competing in Fast Draw competitions for over 40 years. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, waits for the signal to draw and fire his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. The present-day Fast Draw...more
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, waits for the signal to draw and fire his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. The present-day Fast Draw competition was born from the Hollywood myth of the western gunfighter, and the idea is to draw a single action revolver from a holster, and cock, fire and hit a designated target in the shortest possible time. No live ammunition is ever used, only blank cartridges or wax bullets. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors load their their guns with black powder blank cartridges while preparing to fire into the air and signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors load their their guns with black powder blank cartridges while preparing to fire into the air and signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors prepare to fire their single action revolvers into the air to signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors prepare to fire their single action revolvers into the air to signal the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors clean and check their single action revolvers prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors clean and check their single action revolvers prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Joe Colwell of Loveland, Colorado, loads blanks into his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Colwell, 80, has been competing in Fast Draw competitions...more
Joe Colwell of Loveland, Colorado, loads blanks into his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. Colwell, 80, has been competing in Fast Draw competitions since 1960. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The shadow of a gunfighter is cast on the asphalt as competitors practice prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The shadow of a gunfighter is cast on the asphalt as competitors practice prior to the start of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Bob Nielson (C) of Loveland, Colorado, draws and fires his gun at a balloon target, set up inside the boards of a rink used for ice hockey in the winter, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013....more
Bob Nielson (C) of Loveland, Colorado, draws and fires his gun at a balloon target, set up inside the boards of a rink used for ice hockey in the winter, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. The targets are either a metal silhouette used with wax bullets or balloons that burst from the muzzle blast from the blank cartridges. A light atop the timer signals the competitor when to fire and once the target is hit, it turns the timer off, measuring the speed to thousandths of a second. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors wait for the timing clock to signal, so they can draw and fire, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors wait for the timing clock to signal, so they can draw and fire, during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A competitor draws and fires his single action revolver at a balloon target during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A competitor draws and fires his single action revolver at a balloon target during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A monogrammed gun belt and a pair of single action western style revolvers are seen at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A monogrammed gun belt and a pair of single action western style revolvers are seen at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, draws and fires his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nick "The Quick" Nica of Montreal, Quebec, draws and fires his single action revolver while competing in the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota, fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota, fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Brian Colwell of Loveland, Colorado fires his single action western style revolver during a competition at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Brian Colwell of Loveland, Colorado fires his single action western style revolver during a competition at the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Diana Rosen (C) of Edima, Minnesota, draws and fires as a colleague with his holstered gun watches from behind during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Diana Rosen (C) of Edima, Minnesota, draws and fires as a colleague with his holstered gun watches from behind during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Nicole Franks of Aldergrove wears a World Championship belt buckle along with her gun during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. Franks has won multiple World Championships since 2000....more
Nicole Franks of Aldergrove wears a World Championship belt buckle along with her gun during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 20, 2013. Franks has won multiple World Championships since 2000. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Frank Lawton (R) of Deadwood, South Dakota fires his single action revolver after cocking the gun with his left hand during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The names of the competitors along with their times are listed during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The names of the competitors along with their times are listed during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Gary Rosen of Edima, Minnesota (C), poses with his trophy as his wife Diana (L) watches during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Gary Rosen of Edima, Minnesota (C), poses with his trophy as his wife Diana (L) watches during the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors pose for a group photograph following the final of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Competitors pose for a group photograph following the final of the Canadian Open Fast Draw Championships in Aldergrove, British Columbia, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Next Slideshows
Pope visits Brazil
Pope Francis visits Brazil on his first foreign trip as pontiff.
Genetically modified animals
Animals that have been genetically modified.
Smurf city
A whole town in Spain paints itself blue as a promotion for the upcoming Smurfs movie.
Royal baby boy
William and Kate welcome a baby boy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.