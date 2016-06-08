Candidate caricatures

Edition:
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
LASALLE, United States
The images of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are seen painted on decorative pumpkins created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The images of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are seen painted on decorative pumpkins created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 20
Photographer
CHRIS KEANE
Location
RADFORD, UNITED STATES
Supporter Forrest Surber dressed as Donald Trump pumps his first before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Supporter Forrest Surber dressed as Donald Trump pumps his first before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
2 / 20
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
NASHUA, UNITED STATES
Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 20
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
LASALLE, United States
The image of Donald Trump is seen painted on a match stick created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The image of Donald Trump is seen painted on a match stick created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 20
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES
Donald Trump signs a supporter's tattooed arm after a rally in San Diego, California, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump signs a supporter's tattooed arm after a rally in San Diego, California, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 20
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
LASALLE, United States
The image of Hillary Clinton is seen painted on a lollipop created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The image of Hillary Clinton is seen painted on a lollipop created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 20
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
MIAMI, United States
Supporters of Hillary Clinton, who came to her rally in costume as Donald Trump and Clinton, clown around as they attend her Super Tuesday night party in Miami, Florida, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of Hillary Clinton, who came to her rally in costume as Donald Trump and Clinton, clown around as they attend her Super Tuesday night party in Miami, Florida, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 20
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SAN JOSE, UNITED STATES
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during a campaign event in San Jose, California, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during a campaign event in San Jose, California, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 20
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
SANTA MONICA, United States
Supporters cheer as Bernie Sanders addresses supporters following the closing of the polls in the California presidential primary in Santa Monica, California, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters cheer as Bernie Sanders addresses supporters following the closing of the polls in the California presidential primary in Santa Monica, California, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 20
Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
YOUNGSTOWN, UNITED STATES
A supporter shows his tattoo before Donald Trump's campaign rally at Winner Aviation in Youngstown, Ohio March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A supporter shows his tattoo before Donald Trump's campaign rally at Winner Aviation in Youngstown, Ohio March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
10 / 20
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
MANCHESTER, UNITED STATES
A man holds a souvenir Hillary Clinton nutcracker as he waits during a John Kasich campaign stop at the Puritan Backroom Restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man holds a souvenir Hillary Clinton nutcracker as he waits during a John Kasich campaign stop at the Puritan Backroom Restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 20
Photographer
Elijah Nouvelage
Location
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES
A t-shirt of a supporter of Bernie Sanders is adorned with pins at a campaign rally in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A t-shirt of a supporter of Bernie Sanders is adorned with pins at a campaign rally in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
12 / 20
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
A man holds a sign while advertising a temporary store selling artwork referencing Donald Trump made by the artist Hanksy in New York, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man holds a sign while advertising a temporary store selling artwork referencing Donald Trump made by the artist Hanksy in New York, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 20
Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, United States
A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype is seen in a photo illustration taken in Brooklyn, New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype is seen in a photo illustration taken in Brooklyn, New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
14 / 20
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
TAOS, UNITED STATES
A pinata of Donald Trump hangs outside offices for Bernie Sanders in Taos, New Mexico, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A pinata of Donald Trump hangs outside offices for Bernie Sanders in Taos, New Mexico, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 20
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
WESTMINISTER, United States
A young girl holds a Hillary action figure as she waits in the crowd for Hillary Clinton to make a campaign stop in Westminster, California, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A young girl holds a Hillary action figure as she waits in the crowd for Hillary Clinton to make a campaign stop in Westminster, California, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 20
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
MONTEREY, UNITED STATES
Bernie Sanders artwork by Amanda Burkman is displayed during the candidate's campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey, California, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Bernie Sanders artwork by Amanda Burkman is displayed during the candidate's campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey, California, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
17 / 20
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
LAS VEGAS, United States
An impersonator of Donald Trump is seen next to a poster depicting Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

An impersonator of Donald Trump is seen next to a poster depicting Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 20
Photographer
William Philpott
Location
Cincinnati, UNITED STATES
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
19 / 20
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
MIAMI, UNITED STATES
A young supporter of Bernie Sanders wears a temporary tattoo depicting Sanders as Robin Hood, outside of the venue before the start of the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A young supporter of Bernie Sanders wears a temporary tattoo depicting Sanders as Robin Hood, outside of the venue before the start of the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 20

