Candidate Carson

Supporters of Dr. Ben Carson congregate near Dr. Carson's book tour bus after a book signing in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Ben Carson stands with his wife Candy as he officially launches his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Supporters of Ben Carson prepare their booth at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Dr. Ben Carson and Donald Trump react as they participate in the second official Republican candidates debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Ben Carson speaks at the National Urban League's conference in Fort Lauderdale, July 31,2015. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Ben Carson has his picture taken with supporters after signing a copy of his book "A More Perfect Union" as part of his campaign and book tour at a store in Ames, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Ben Carson is greeted by host Stuart Varney during an appearance on Fox Business Network�s 'Varney & Co.' in New York, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A campaign sign for Ben Carson is displayed outside the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Ben Carson talks to reporters after speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Ben Carson speaks at the "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A student carries an image of Ben Carson across the street for a forum held by CNBC before the Republican presidential candidates debate in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Ben Carson speaks at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A man sells t-shirts and buttons before Ben Carson officially launched his bid for the nomination in Detroit, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Members of the audience listen as Ben Carson speaks to the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Ben Carson's campaign bus sits parked outside of a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Ben Carson speaks during a Memorial Day rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Ben Carson speaks during the Heritage Action for America presidential candidate forum in Greenville, South Carolina, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Ben Carson listens during a ceremony held after a march by veterans to mark Memorial Day, as part of a election campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Ben Carson arrives to speak at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Ben Carson winces during his remarks at the National Press Club in Washington, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
