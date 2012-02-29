Candidate Putin
A participant wears a sticker with the word "Obey!" during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Vladimir Putin addresses supporters at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
A machine works on the production of tapestry fabric, displaying the images of Vladimir Putin, at the Uzor weaving plant in the town of Vyritsa, north of St. Petersburg, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Opposition supporters take part in a protest rally called The White Ring by forming a human chain along the Garden Ring road in Moscow, in protest against Vladimir Putin's likely return as president in an election, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Flags with portraits of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin are displayed during a car rally to show support for Putin's presidential candidacy in Moscow, February 18, 2012. The flags read "For Putin. That's all." REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during a meeting of All Russia People's Front, an umbrella movement of his supporters, in the city of Kemerovo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Vladimir Putin talks to a girl as he visits the Federal Scientific Clinical Center of Pediatric Hematology, Immunology and Oncology in Moscow, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool
Supporters cast their shadows on a banner during a supporters gathering in the south Russian city of Krasnodar, February 11, 2012. The banner reads "Kuban region is for Putin!" REUTERS/Sergey Karpov
A woman attaches a car decal, which reads: "I am for Putin", before a rally to show support for Putin in Moscow, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A car displays a flag with a portrait of Vladimir Putin during a car rally to show support for Putin's presidential candidacy in Moscow, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Demonstrators gather holding placards and balloons during a protest against recent parliamentary election results in Moscow, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Vladimir Putin wears glasses as he visits an exhibition at the Technology park of the Academic Town in Novosibirsk, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
A traffic light displays the image of Vladimir Putin in Moscow February 10, 2012. Images of Putin were stuck on to traffic lights in different parts of the city to support him in the upcoming Russian presidential elections, which are scheduled for March 4. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the All-Russia Agrarian Forum in Ufa, Bashkortostan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yana Lapikova/RIA Novosti/Pool
People hold a giant Russian flag during a rally to support Vladimir Putin at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Protesters hold a banner with a portrait of Vladimir Putin during a demonstration against recent parliamentary election results in Moscow, December 24, 2011. The words read, "But I'm staying". REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
Vladimir Putin instructs a trainee during a judo demonstration at a regional judo centre in the city of Kemerovo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
A placard is seen in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin talk before a meeting of the Security Council in the Gorki residence outside Moscow, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Rodionov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
People take part in a rally to support Vladimir Putin at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
