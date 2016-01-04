Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jan 4, 2016 | 8:10pm GMT

Candidate rides

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa January 4, 2016. The stop is the first of Cruz' six-day bus tour through Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa January 4, 2016. The stop is the first of Cruz' six-day bus tour through Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa January 4, 2016. The stop is the first of Cruz' six-day bus tour through Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
1 / 10
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds at a campaign rally at an airport in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds at a campaign rally at an airport in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds at a campaign rally at an airport in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Close
2 / 10
A TV cameraman records the van U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A TV cameraman records the van U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A TV cameraman records the van U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 10
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio and his son Anthony get in their car after a campaign stop at George's Diner in Meredith, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio and his son Anthony get in their car after a campaign stop at George's Diner in Meredith, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio and his son Anthony get in their car after a campaign stop at George's Diner in Meredith, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 10
Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson's campaign bus sits parked outside of a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson's campaign bus sits parked outside of a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson's campaign bus sits parked outside of a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
5 / 10
Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush leaves in his car after holding a campaign "meet and greet" event at Wholly Smokin BBQ in Florence, South Carolina November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush leaves in his car after holding a campaign "meet and greet" event at Wholly Smokin BBQ in Florence, South Carolina November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush leaves in his car after holding a campaign "meet and greet" event at Wholly Smokin BBQ in Florence, South Carolina November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
6 / 10
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's helicopter lands in a field before his visit to the Iowa State Fair during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's helicopter lands in a field before his visit to the Iowa State Fair during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's helicopter lands in a field before his visit to the Iowa State Fair during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 10
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets off his campaign bus for a campaign town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets off his campaign bus for a campaign town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets off his campaign bus for a campaign town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders leaves in a car after speaking to a crowd at the Londonderry Senior Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders leaves in a car after speaking to a crowd at the Londonderry Senior Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders leaves in a car after speaking to a crowd at the Londonderry Senior Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
Close
9 / 10
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Rand Paul climbs into his car after a campaign stop at the Airport Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Rand Paul climbs into his car after a campaign stop at the Airport Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Rand Paul climbs into his car after a campaign stop at the Airport Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Anger over Shi'ite cleric's execution

Anger over Shi'ite cleric's execution

Next Slideshows

Anger over Shi'ite cleric's execution

Anger over Shi'ite cleric's execution

The execution of Shi'ite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia has inflamed protests around the world.

04 Jan 2016
What's ahead in 2016

What's ahead in 2016

The issues, people and events that could shape the news this year.

01 Jan 2016
Ringing in the New Year

Ringing in the New Year

Ushering in 2016 with fireworks and festivities around the world.

01 Jan 2016
Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Our top photos from the past month.

01 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures