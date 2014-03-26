Edition:
Candy Crush IPO

<p>Mascots dressed as characters from the video game "Candy Crush Saga" pose outside the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the IPO of game maker King Digital Entertainment Plc on March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>(L-R) King CTO Thomas Hartwig, CEO Riccardo Zacconi, COO Stephane Kurgan and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson celebrate on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Mascots dressed as characters from "Candy Crush Saga" pose on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>King CEO Riccardo Zacconi holds up a trade ticket on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A mascot dressed as a character from the mobile game "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>(L-R) King CTO Thomas Hartwig, CEO Riccardo Zacconi, COO Stephane Kurgan and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson celebrate at the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>King CEO Riccardo Zacconi does an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>King CEO Riccardo Zacconi looks on as traders work during the IPO of King Digital Entertainment Plc on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

