Candy Crush IPO
Mascots dressed as characters from the video game "Candy Crush Saga" pose outside the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the IPO of game maker King Digital Entertainment Plc on March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mascots dressed as characters from the video game "Candy Crush Saga" pose outside the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the IPO of game maker King Digital Entertainment Plc on March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(L-R) King CTO Thomas Hartwig, CEO Riccardo Zacconi, COO Stephane Kurgan and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson celebrate on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(L-R) King CTO Thomas Hartwig, CEO Riccardo Zacconi, COO Stephane Kurgan and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson celebrate on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mascots dressed as characters from "Candy Crush Saga" pose on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mascots dressed as characters from "Candy Crush Saga" pose on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
King CEO Riccardo Zacconi holds up a trade ticket on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
King CEO Riccardo Zacconi holds up a trade ticket on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mascot dressed as a character from the mobile game "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mascot dressed as a character from the mobile game "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(L-R) King CTO Thomas Hartwig, CEO Riccardo Zacconi, COO Stephane Kurgan and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson celebrate at the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(L-R) King CTO Thomas Hartwig, CEO Riccardo Zacconi, COO Stephane Kurgan and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson celebrate at the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
King CEO Riccardo Zacconi does an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
King CEO Riccardo Zacconi does an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
King CEO Riccardo Zacconi looks on as traders work during the IPO of King Digital Entertainment Plc on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
King CEO Riccardo Zacconi looks on as traders work during the IPO of King Digital Entertainment Plc on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Search for Flight 370
Ships and planes close in on debris suspected to be from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.
Battling gangs in Rio's slums
Brazil will deploy federal troops to help quell a surge in violent crime by drug traffickers.
25 years after Exxon Valdez
It's been 25 years since the Exxon Valdez spilled 11 million gallons of crude oil in Alaska.
Violence returns to Darfur
Civilians bear the brunt of a recent upsurge of violence in the Darfur region of Sudan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.