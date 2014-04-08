Edition:
Cannabis collective

<p>Manager Vanya Lopez, 26, displays jars of cannabis at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A volunteer weighs dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. The dispensary is on a list released by the city of over 100 stores that meet some of the requirements of a voter-approved measure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, holds out a jar of dried cannabis buds for Cyle Tahsini, 21, at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A volunteer displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A volunteer holds a dried cannabis bud at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Manager Vanya Lopez, 26, shows cannabis to Ian Thompson, 23, at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A volunteer displays chocolate donuts made with cannabis at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A volunteer displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, smells a dried cannabis bud at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Volunteer Charlie Kirchheimer, 25, displays jars of dried cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A volunteer displays cannabis buds at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

