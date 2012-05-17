Edition:
Cannes Film Festival

Thursday, May 17, 2012

A man dressed as Charlie Chaplin walks on the beach in Cannes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

A man dressed as Charlie Chaplin walks on the beach in Cannes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Actress Eva Longoria arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Cast member Bill Murray takes a photograph as he poses during a photocall for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Alec Baldwin carries Hilaria Thomas while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jury members of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Ewan McGregor, Emmanuelle Devos and Diane Kruger arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom" by Wes Anderson in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Actress Jane Fonda arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Actress Jessica Chastain arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Actress Fan Bing Bing arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

French actress Frederique Bel arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, May 17, 2012

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen stands next to a camel during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator", in Cannes, May 16, 2012. " REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

French model Sarah Marshall and French designer Jean-Claude Jitrois arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Cast member Marion Cotillard poses during a photocall for the film "De rouille et d'os", by director Jacques Audiard, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Singer Lana Del Rey arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Actress Vahina Giocante arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Czech model Eva Herzigova arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

French actress Marie Gillain arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Voice actors Chris Rock, Ben Stiller and David Schwimmer pose during a photocall for the animated film "Madagascar 3:Europe's most wanted" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Cast member Bruce Willis poses during a photocall for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Cast member Nahed El Sebai poses during a photocall for the film "Baad El Mawkeaa", by director Yousry Nasrallah, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Mistress of ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, Argentine-French actress Berenice Bejo arrives at the opening ceremony of the world's biggest film festival in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Thursday, May 17, 2012

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen sits on a camel during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator" in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Voice actresses Jessica Chastain and Jada Pinkett-Smith take part in a photocall for the animated film "Madagascar 3:Europe's most wanted" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Ewan McGregor arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom" by director Wes Anderson in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

French actress Virginie Ledoyen arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen poses during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator", in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Cast member Tilda Swinton poses during a photocall for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Argentine-French actress Berenice Bejo poses during a photocall in Cannes, May 15, 2012. Bejo will be the mistress of ceremony for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen stands next to a camel during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator", in Cannes, May 16, 2012. " REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Cast members Bruce Willis and Tilda Swinton pose during a photocall for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Cast members Hao Lei (R), Qin Hao (C) and Qi Xi pose during a photocall for the film "Mystery" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Cast members Bruce Willis and Bill Murray pose during a photocall for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Cast members and director Wes Anderson arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Nanni Moretti, jury president of the 65th Cannes Film Festival poses during a photocall on the first day of the world's biggest film festival in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger poses during a photocall on the first day of the world's biggest film festival in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Director Wes Anderson and cast members Tilda Swinton, Bruce Willis and Edward Norton arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Cast member Bruce Willis attends a news conference for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen poses during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator", in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jury members of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger and Ewan McGregor (R) pose during a photocall on the first day of the world's biggest film festival in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom" by director Wes Anderson in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Actress Eva Longoria arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Cannes Film Festival

