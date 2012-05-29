Edition:
United Kingdom

Cannes film festival

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Jury President of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Nanni Moretti (L) and jury members (LtoR) Andrea Arnold, Diane Kruger, Raoul Peck, Ewan McGregor and Emmanuelle Devos attend the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Jury President of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Nanni Moretti (L) and jury members (LtoR) Andrea Arnold, Diane Kruger, Raoul Peck, Ewan McGregor and Emmanuelle Devos attend the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
1 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Grand Prix award winner Matteo Garrone for the film "Reality" poses during a photocall after the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Grand Prix award winner Matteo Garrone for the film "Reality" poses during a photocall after the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
2 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Michael Haneke reacts after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Michael Haneke reacts after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
3 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Best screenplay award winner Cristian Mungiu for the film "Dupa Dealuri" (Beyond the Hills) greets actress Nastassja Kinski during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Best screenplay award winner Cristian Mungiu for the film "Dupa Dealuri" (Beyond the Hills) greets actress Nastassja Kinski during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
4 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Jean-Louis Trintignant (R) reacts next to his unidentified guest after director Michael Haneke receive the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Jean-Louis Trintignant (R) reacts next to his unidentified guest after director Michael Haneke receive the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Mistress of ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, Argentine-French actress Berenice Bejo, embraces Jury President Nanni Moretti as he arrives on stage for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Mistress of ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, Argentine-French actress Berenice Bejo, embraces Jury President Nanni Moretti as he arrives on stage for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
6 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Reese Witherspoon poses during a photocall for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Reese Witherspoon poses during a photocall for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
7 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Charlotte de Turckheim poses during red carpet arrivals for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Charlotte de Turckheim poses during red carpet arrivals for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
8 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Virginie Efira arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Virginie Efira arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
9 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Andie MacDowell (L) and daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley arrive on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Andie MacDowell (L) and daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley arrive on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
10 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete of Mexico arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete of Mexico arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
11 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Matthew McConaughey (L) and Reese Witherspoon arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Matthew McConaughey (L) and Reese Witherspoon arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool

Close
12 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
13 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Audrey Tautou poses during a photocall for the film "Therese Desqueyroux" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Audrey Tautou poses during a photocall for the film "Therese Desqueyroux" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
14 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Gilles Lellouche poses during a photocall for the film "Therese Desqueyroux" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Gilles Lellouche poses during a photocall for the film "Therese Desqueyroux" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
15 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Best Actor award winner Mads Mikkelsen for the film "Jagten" (The Hunt) poses during a photocall after the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Best Actor award winner Mads Mikkelsen for the film "Jagten" (The Hunt) poses during a photocall after the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
16 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Reese Witherspoon poses during a photocall for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Reese Witherspoon poses during a photocall for the film "Mud", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
17 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Nicole Kidman (R) and Clive Owen (L) pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Nicole Kidman (R) and Clive Owen (L) pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
18 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
19 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director George Lucas (R) and his partner Mellody Hobson (L) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director George Lucas (R) and his partner Mellody Hobson (L) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
20 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Robert Pattinson (R) arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Robert Pattinson (R) arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
21 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
22 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Photographers work on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Photographers work on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
23 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Bernard-Henry Levy (L) and an unidentified man pose during a photocall for the film "Le Serment de Tobrouk" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Bernard-Henry Levy (L) and an unidentified man pose during a photocall for the film "Le Serment de Tobrouk" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
24 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

David Cronenberg poses during a photocall for the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

David Cronenberg poses during a photocall for the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
25 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Antonio Banderas and Model Karolina Kurkova perform on stage as they attend an auction at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Antonio Banderas and Model Karolina Kurkova perform on stage as they attend an auction at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
26 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Singer Jessie J performs on stage as she attends an auction at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Singer Jessie J performs on stage as she attends an auction at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
27 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Nicole Kidman is surrounded by bodyguards as she leaves after the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Nicole Kidman is surrounded by bodyguards as she leaves after the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
28 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Model Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Model Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
29 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Zac Efron attends a news conference for the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Zac Efron attends a news conference for the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
30 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Lee Daniels (L) and cast member Nicole Kidman attend a news conference for the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Lee Daniels (L) and cast member Nicole Kidman attend a news conference for the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
31 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Nicole Kidman (L) and Macy Gray pose during a photocall for the film "The Paperboy" by director Lee Daniels, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Nicole Kidman (L) and Macy Gray pose during a photocall for the film "The Paperboy" by director Lee Daniels, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
32 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Antonio Banderas arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Antonio Banderas arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
33 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Lee Daniels poses during a photocall for the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Lee Daniels poses during a photocall for the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
34 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members including Nicole Kidman (2ndR) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members including Nicole Kidman (2ndR) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Paperboy" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
35 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Leos Carax (2ndR) and cast members including Kylie Minogue (R) pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Leos Carax (2ndR) and cast members including Kylie Minogue (R) pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
36 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Walter Salles attends a news conference for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Walter Salles attends a news conference for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
37 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Kristen Stewart (C) poses during red carpet arrivals for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Kristen Stewart (C) poses during red carpet arrivals for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
38 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Kristen Stewart (R) and Garret Hedlund pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Kristen Stewart (R) and Garret Hedlund pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
39 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actor Ewan Mc Gregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actor Ewan Mc Gregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
40 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actress Elodie Bouchez arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actress Elodie Bouchez arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
41 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Kylie Minogue (L) and Denis Lavant pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Kylie Minogue (L) and Denis Lavant pose during red carpet arrivals for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
42 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Benicio Del Toro poses during a photocall for the film "7 Dias En La Habana", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Benicio Del Toro poses during a photocall for the film "7 Dias En La Habana", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
43 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Brad Pitt attends a news conference for the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Brad Pitt attends a news conference for the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
44 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Kylie Minogue attends a news conference for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Kylie Minogue attends a news conference for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
45 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Denis Lavant attends a news conference for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Denis Lavant attends a news conference for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
46 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Denis Lavant poses during a photocall for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Denis Lavant poses during a photocall for the film "Holy Motors", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
47 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Kristen Stewart (R) and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Kristen Stewart (R) and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
48 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Viggo Mortensen (L) and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Viggo Mortensen (L) and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
49 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Brad Pitt arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Brad Pitt arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
50 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Benoit Poelvoorde holds a part of the desk during a photocall for the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Benoit Poelvoorde holds a part of the desk during a photocall for the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
51 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director and Photographer Raymond Depardon poses with director Claudine Nougaret during a photocall for the film "Journal de France", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director and Photographer Raymond Depardon poses with director Claudine Nougaret during a photocall for the film "Journal de France", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
52 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Brad Pitt (L) and Ray Liotta (R) pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Brad Pitt (L) and Ray Liotta (R) pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
53 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Jury member Diane Kruger (R) and actor Joshua Jackson (L) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Jury member Diane Kruger (R) and actor Joshua Jackson (L) arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Killing Them Softly", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
54 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Singer Casandra Elizabeth Ventura poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Singer Casandra Elizabeth Ventura poses on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Le Grand Soir" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool

Close
55 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Brad Pitt signs autographs as he arrives to attend a photocall for the film "Killing Them Softly", by director Andrew Dominik, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Brad Pitt signs autographs as he arrives to attend a photocall for the film "Killing Them Softly", by director Andrew Dominik, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
56 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Ken Loach (R) and cast members pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "The Angel's Share", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Ken Loach (R) and cast members pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "The Angel's Share", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
57 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Jeremie Renier attends a photocall for the film "Elefante Blanco", by director Pablo Trapero, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast member Jeremie Renier attends a photocall for the film "Elefante Blanco", by director Pablo Trapero, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
58 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Alain Resnais (L) and cast member Sabine Azema attend a photocall for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Alain Resnais (L) and cast member Sabine Azema attend a photocall for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
59 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Alain Resnais welcomes cast members during red carpet arrivals for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Alain Resnais welcomes cast members during red carpet arrivals for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
60 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actor Gib Pocthier (C) arrives on the red carpet with unidentified guests for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actor Gib Pocthier (C) arrives on the red carpet with unidentified guests for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
61 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actresses Kelly Brook (R) and Hofit Golan arrive on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actresses Kelly Brook (R) and Hofit Golan arrive on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
62 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actresses Kelly Brook (R) and Hofit Golan arrive on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actresses Kelly Brook (R) and Hofit Golan arrive on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
63 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Fashion details are seen on an unidentified guest's dress as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Fashion details are seen on an unidentified guest's dress as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
64 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actrice Delphine Chaneac arrives on the red carpet for the screaning of the film "Like Someone in Love" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actrice Delphine Chaneac arrives on the red carpet for the screaning of the film "Like Someone in Love" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
65 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Alain Resnais arrives for a photocall for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu", "You Haven't Seen Anything Yet" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Alain Resnais arrives for a photocall for the film "Vous n'Avez Encore Rien Vu", "You Haven't Seen Anything Yet" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
66 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actress Berenice Marlohe poses during a photocall organised by Swarovski at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. Marlohe stars as a Bond girl in the new James Bond film "SkyFall". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actress Berenice Marlohe poses during a photocall organised by Swarovski at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. Marlohe stars as a Bond girl in the new James Bond film "SkyFall". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
67 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
68 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Brandon Cronenberg (R) poses with cast member Sarah Gadon (C) and Caleb Landry Jones during a photocall for the film "Antiviral" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Director Brandon Cronenberg (R) poses with cast member Sarah Gadon (C) and Caleb Landry Jones during a photocall for the film "Antiviral" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
69 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Guests arrive on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Guests arrive on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
70 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actress Mylene Jampanoi (L) and director Xavier Dolan arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Actress Mylene Jampanoi (L) and director Xavier Dolan arrive on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
71 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Karole Rocher (L) and Pete Doherty (R) arrive on the red carpet for the film "Confession of a Child of the Century", by director Sylvie Verheyde at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Karole Rocher (L) and Pete Doherty (R) arrive on the red carpet for the film "Confession of a Child of the Century", by director Sylvie Verheyde at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
72 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Jean-Louis Trintignant (Center L) and Isabelle Huppert (Center R) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Cast members Jean-Louis Trintignant (Center L) and Isabelle Huppert (Center R) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
73 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Directors (L to R) David Cronenberg, Roman Polanski, Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne and France Culture Minister Aurelie Filippetti pose on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Directors (L to R) David Cronenberg, Roman Polanski, Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne and France Culture Minister Aurelie Filippetti pose on the red carpet ahead for the screening of the film "Amour", by director Michael Haneke in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
74 / 75
Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A man wipes water off the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Jagten", by director Thomas Vinterberg in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A man wipes water off the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Jagten", by director Thomas Vinterberg in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
75 / 75

Cannes film festival

Cannes film festival Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »