Captain America premiere
Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Cobie Smulders pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Cobie Smulders pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans poses with a fan at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans poses with a fan at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jeremy Renner poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jeremy Renner poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans cheer at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans cheer at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Emily VanCamp signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Emily VanCamp signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson is introduced at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson is introduced at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans waves at fans at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans waves at fans at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans and actor Jeremy Renner greet each other at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans and actor Jeremy Renner greet each other at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson shake hands as they pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson shake hands as they pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Veronica Mars premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of the Kickstarter-funded Veronica Mars movie.
Celebrities who own sports teams
Some notable names who own sports teams.
Highest-paid musicians
Billboard ranks the top-earners in music.
Surreal art
Installation pieces designed to give pause.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.