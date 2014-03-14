Edition:
Captain America premiere

<p>Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Cobie Smulders pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Chris Evans poses with a fan at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Jeremy Renner poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Fans cheer at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Emily VanCamp signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Chris Evans signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Chris Evans poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Scarlett Johansson is introduced at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast members Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Fans wait at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Chris Evans waves at fans at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Chris Evans and actor Jeremy Renner greet each other at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast members Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson shake hands as they pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

