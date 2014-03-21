Captain America UK premiere
Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actor Samuel L Jackson signs autographs as he arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actors Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans arrive at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actor Anthony Mackie arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actress Scarlett Johansson takes pictures with fans as she arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actress Dakota Blue Richards arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actor Chris Evans arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actress Hayley Atwell arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actor Sebastian Stan arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Directors Joe Russo (L) and Anthony Russo arrive at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actress Scarlett Johansson gestures to the crowd during an interview at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier: at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
