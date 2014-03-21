Edition:
Captain America UK premiere

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Actor Samuel L Jackson signs autographs as he arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Actors Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans arrive at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Actor Anthony Mackie arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson takes pictures with fans as she arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Actress Dakota Blue Richards arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Actor Chris Evans arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Actress Hayley Atwell arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Actor Sebastian Stan arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Directors Joe Russo (L) and Anthony Russo arrive at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson gestures to the crowd during an interview at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier: at Shepherds Bush in London, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

